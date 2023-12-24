The winners of the “Best Places to Work for in Algeria 2023” program have been revealed. The Best Places to Work is an international HR certification program, covering Algeria for the last 8 years, aims to recognize companies offering the best working environment and applying the highest standards of excellence in HR practices.



AstraZeneca Algeria obtained the first position followed by Faderco, an Algerian industrial company operating in the field of personal hygiene. Kepler Technologies, an IT company specializing in information and communication technologies, secured the third position. Despite a difficult context marked by talent shortage, these companies succeeded in achieving high scores across the 8 workplaces factors of the program.

“Being recognized for its excellence in human resources management is obviously a significant asset to various employers in Algeria” comments Hamza Idrissi, Manager of the “Best Places to Work in Algeria” program.

Every year, the program partners with many organizations in Algeria, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

