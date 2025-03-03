Nurses from around the world can submit their nominations via www.asterguardians.com

Last year’s winner, Nurse Maria Juan launches #BeOneMovement which includes a lifesaving training initiative and environmental stewardship program

Dubai: Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2025 – an initiative by the leading integrated healthcare provider, Aster DM Healthcare, has extended the deadline for submission of nominations to 9th March, 2025. The initiative has already received 100,000+ registration from nurses across 200+ countries within the initial weeks, surpassing the last edition’s applications. The 2025 edition of the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award will be the 4th edition since it’s launch in 2022, aimed at recognising and honouring the crucial contributions of nurses across the globe. Nurses from around the world can submit their nominations on the dedicated platform www.asterguardians.com.

After two successful awards in Dubai and London, the third edition of Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2024 was held in Bengaluru, India where Nurse Maria Victoria Juan from Philippines emerged as the winner. With the prize money, Maria has launched #BeOneMovement which is a nationwide call-to-action, integrating lifesaving training initiative (Barangay Lifesaver Program) and environmental stewardship program (Nursing the Environment). These two flagship programs aim to tackle key health and environmental issues while empowering the community to be a part of the solution.

Commenting on the award, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare said, "Nurses are the backbone of healthcare, providing unwavering care and compassion that shape patient outcomes. Their dedication is the foundation on which the healthcare system stands. The Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award is our way of recognizing and honouring these unsung heroes – those who work tirelessly to advance the cause of healthcare and make a lasting difference in countless lives."

Maria Victoria Juan, Winner of Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2024, said "Winning the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award has been a transformative experience, empowering me to launch the #BeOneMovement. Through initiatives like the Barangay Lifesaver Program and Nursing the Environment, I hope to inspire communities to take charge of their health and surroundings. Nurses are not just caregivers; we are changemakers, and this platform allows us to amplify our impact globally."

Nurses from across the Middle East, the Indian subcontinent, Africa, the Americas, and Europe have started submitting nominations for Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2025.

