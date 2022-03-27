The Memorandum of Understanding was proposed by Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, during his meeting with M.K Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, on Saturday

Dubai: Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in GCC & India, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with The Government of Tamil Nadu, India to set up its facilities in the state. The MoU was presented by Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, who met M.K Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, on Saturday during his visit to Dubai.

The MoU proposed an investment of Rs 500 crores (5 billion) in hospitals, pharmacies and laboratories in the state. This will help provide quality healthcare at affordable cost to the people of Tamil Nadu and generate employment for more than 3500 people. CM M.K. Stalin has encouraged the initiative and ensured support to the healthcare group. This will further expand the services of Aster to all the South Indian states.

In India, Aster has a predominant presence in the southern and western states with its current investment in India at approximately Rs. 3000 cr. The group recently announced collaboration with Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to launch an Artificial Intelligence (AI) lab.

About Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in GCC and in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary healthcare through our 27 hospitals, 118 clinics, 323 pharmacies and 66 labs & patient experience centres in seven countries, including India. We have over 24,350 plus dedicated staff including 3,110 doctors and 7,063 nurses across the geographies that we are present in, delivering a simple yet strong promise to our different stakeholders: "We'll treat you well." We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the "Aster", "Medcare" and "Access" brands.

