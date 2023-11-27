A2RL introduces an enhanced version of the 300 km/h Japanese Super Formula SF23 racing car

Autonomous technology testing commences ahead of inaugural race in April 2024

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: ASPIRE’s grand challenge, the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League - A2RL, has for the first time revealed its autonomous, highly modified Super Formula SF23 development car. The first glimpse unfolded at ASPIRE’s offices in Abu Dhabi, near the world-famous Yas Marina Circuit, where the premier event of the season – the Formula 1 (F1) Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 - is currently underway. The same venue will play host to the inaugural A2RL racing event scheduled for next April.

Globally acclaimed journalists, representing the world’s most reputable automotive and racing publications, were also present during the car’s spectacular reveal - further solidifying the car's status as a trailblazer in the motorsports industry.

In April 2024, ten teams spanning North America, Europe, the UAE, and Asia will battle it out to claim a stake in the US$2.25 million purse.

The series aims to accelerate autonomous driving development and innovation, pushing the technology forward for the eventual benefit of road car safety.

The new series makes the best use of the forward-thinking and blisteringly quick Super Formula SF23 racing car, developed by motorsport powerhouse Dalarra. All cars will come equipped with an array of sensors and control units as well as a basic level of autonomous performance.

The autonomous car unveiled today was fresh off the track, having completed a successful week of testing. Attendees were shown how A2RL’s extensive testing programme has begun to refine the base SF23 platform. This includes validating an array of sensors, control modules, and autonomous control software. Once finalized, this base platform will be made available to the ten teams participating in the inaugural A2RL race at Yas Marina Circuit on April 28, 2024.

His Excellency Faisal Al Bannai, Secretary General of the Advanced Technology Research Council, ASPIRE's parent entity, said, "This is an exciting opportunity to use extreme sports as the basis for delivering technical advances. A2RL represents an investment that will contribute to building an autonomous mobility ecosystem in Abu Dhabi, showcasing safe deployment and encouraging OEM investments for widespread adoption, ultimately enhancing road safety."

Stephane Timpano, CEO at ASPIRE, commented: “We are thrilled to debut the A2RL autonomous racing car to global media. It was an exciting opportunity to discuss our latest developments and testing while also highlighting the motivation and competitors behind the competition. A2RL will be the largest autonomous racing league in the world, shifting focus from drivers to the engineers, scientists, and programmers behind brilliant autonomous racing systems.”

The inaugural A2RL race will take place at Yas Marina Circuit in April 2024.

