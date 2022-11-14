Al Ain: In the presence of representatives from 9 Asian universities and with the online participation of 6 universities, the "Asian Universities Alliance AUA" Executives Meeting was held at the United Arab Emirates University in Al Ain.

Prof. Ghaleb Al Breiki, Acting Vice Chancellor, and Chairman of the (2022-2023) session of the Alliance of Asian Universities, said that this session aims to achieve a better life by finding innovative solutions to the global challenges. He pointed out that the UAE University continues to encourage and support joint research cooperation programs among Asian Universities and the AUA-funded Fellowship Program. In our belief that talented students are future scholars, so we resumed the student exchange program, which was suspended due to the pandemic.

It was decided during the meeting that the current session 2022-2023 will be two-dimensional. The first section includes the most important topics that will be focused on: artificial intelligence, data science, Asian civilizations, energy, and sustainability. The second includes the units which will work on these topics: student mobility in AUA member institutions, research collaboration, as well as access to educational resources among member institutions to develop the future leading talents. The AUA will be a platform for an innovative collaborative system between academia, government, and industry. The UAE University will supervise the AUA activities for the next session, which starts from November 2022 and ends in April 2023.

The first session of the meeting discussed the Asian Universities Alliance programs’ reports for the year 2022-2023, including study abroad program, artificial intelligence in education, transporting goods and logistics planning, management of water resources, academic conference on learning in the post- Covid-19 era, and the Tenth AUA Research Conference. In addition, the meeting also discussed the results of the Academic Conference on the Exchange of Asian Civilizations and the Smooth Flow of Trade. The participants also addressed, during the first session, the future of energy and Asian higher education.

The participants in the second session discussed and developed AUA vision for the years 2023-2026, as well as the work of the proposed revisions to the AUA framework for the period 2020-2023. They also attended a comprehensive presentation on development of joint / dual scientific programs among member universities.

The AUA was established on April 19, 2017, by an announcement from Tsinghua University, China, which includes 15 universities, to promote visions and joint efforts to face future challenges and discuss best practices and policies to advance higher education and enhance scientific research in Asia. Since AUA establishment, the UAE University has been playing a significant role in research and academic cooperation on topics of strategic importance to the country, such as space sciences, transportation, energy, water, technology, and others. In the period (2018-2021), the UAE University funded 35 joint research and 229 research papers have been published in international peer-reviewed journals.