Dubai, UAE: With a key Emiratisation deadline on the horizon, the organisers of Ru’ya, Careers UAE Redefined (Ru’ya), the leading recruitment, skills development and networking forum empowering Emirati youth, have revealed more details of this year’s edition, which will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 19th-21st September 2023.

Employing Emiratis in an effective way across the public and private sectors – Emiratisation – has long been a key goal of the UAE government, and is reflected in a number of official programmes and initiatives – particularly those of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (NAFIS).

Under NAFIS targets, private sector companies with over 50 employees are required to increase the number of Emirati employees in skilled jobs by one per cent every six months from the start of 2023, achieving a two per cent Emiratisation rate by the end of this year, and a 10 per cent Emiratisation rate by the end of 2026. The first deadline falls on July 7th, with financial penalties for those companies that fall below target for Emirati employees.

As part of its mission, Ru’ya offers companies a unique opportunity to interact with gifted UAE nationals, who are eager to advance their careers and contribute to the success of the UAE, as well as being a festival for youth to enhance, upskill, and celebrate their talents.

Ru’ya 2023 will be a comprehensive platform supporting many of the UAE’s leading companies in achieving their Emiratisation objectives. The 100+ organisations exhibiting at the 22nd edition of Ru’ya include Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Al Futtaim, DP World, Dubai Islamic Bank, EY, Habib Bank, Nakheel, RTA, Schlumberger, Siemens, and many more.

Through insightful discussions, live performances, interactive workshops and countless opportunities to engage directly with leading employers, the 2023 edition of Ru’ya will encourage young Emiratis to RE:connect, RE:imagine and RE:think, and provide them with the guidance, tools and connections to take the next (or first) step forward in their careers.

Asma Alsharif, AVP, Sustainable Development, Exhibitions, the Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “Both Emiratisation and economic diversification remain key strategic imperatives for the UAE government, seen as central to the nation’s future economic prosperity. With the introduction of binding Emiratisation targets in the coming weeks, local participation in the private sector is in even sharper focus this year. Ru’ya, Careers UAE Redefined is unique in supporting both elements of the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership, connecting the country’s abundant youth talent with its leading employers, and enabling the best and brightest to forge career paths in a diverse range of economic sectors including banking, energy, logistics, property, government, telecoms, hospitality, and more.”

For more information on Ru’ya, Careers UAE Redefined 2023, please visit the website at https://www.ruyacareers.ae/

About Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC)

A global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to the region’s leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector-leading mega-events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region’s growth story with an estimated total economic output of AED 200 Billion, attracting over 30 Million business visitors to Dubai over the past four decades.

