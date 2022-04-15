Dubai, UAE: – A.R.M. Holding has announced a donation of AED2 million to the 1 Billion Meals initiative. Organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the campaign provides food support to the underprivileged and the undernourished in 50 countries around the world, especially vulnerable groups such as children, refugees, displaced persons and those affected by disasters and crises.

The 1 Billion Meals initiative is providing direct access to food supplies to some of the most disadvantaged communities around the world, as is doing so in coordination with the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP), the Food Banking Regional Network (FBRN), the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UAE Food Bank, as well as a number of charity and humanitarian organizations.

compassion meets action

Mohammad Saeed Al Shehhi, Chief Executive Officer at A.R.M. Holding: “A difficult journey begins with one step – and the pursuit of a better life starts with basic nourishment. It is our honour and privilege to contribute to the 1 Billion Meals initiative, along with our thanks to Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI). This is where compassion meets action, and lives are subsequently changed forever. There is immense need all around us, and I profoundly believe that the spirit of generosity is greater.

Donation Channels

Donors can contribute to the 1 Billion Meals initiative through the following donation channels: the campaign’s official website: www.1billionmeals.ae; bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate AED1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” or “وجبة” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call center via a toll-free number 8009999.

