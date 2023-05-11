DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia – With reference to recent media reports claiming that Aramco was pausing its plans for blue hydrogen, the Company can confirm that such claims are inaccurate.

The Company’s goal of producing up to 11 million tons of blue ammonia, a carrier of blue hydrogen, by 2030 remains unchanged.

Aramco continues to work with potential customers and other stakeholders around the world, and is making real progress across the blue hydrogen value chain. This includes receiving the world’s first independent certification with SABIC for blue ammonia and blue hydrogen production, as well as delivering three shipments of blue ammonia to customers in Asia.

