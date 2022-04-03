Manama: The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), the leading institution for training and development in the region received a group of students from the Arabian Pearl Gulf School, to experience university life for one day at its new campus in Bahrain Bay.

During the visit, the students joined a number of classes and tried the new facilities, where they interacted with faculty and students, and experienced the university life at the BIBF for a full academic day.

On this occasion, Head of the Academic Centre at the BIBF, Dr. Raja Bucheeri, praised the positive interaction displayed by the students at the Arabian Pearl Gulf School, and their keenness to learn more about the international academic programmes offered at the institute.

Dr. Bucheeri stressed over the importance of interaction between schools and universities to provide the opportunity for students and parents to learn about the distinguished educational opportunities.

Students at the Arabian Pearl Gulf School expressed their joy to visit the BIBF and experience university life, and expressed their admiration for the high-level academic programmes, the various campus facilities offered for students, and the sophisticated technical capabilities available therein.

At the end of the visit, students at the Arabian Pearl Gulf School thanked the BIBF for providing them this unique opportunity, and for the warm reception and interest shown by everyone working at the institute, including academic staff and faculty, who addressed their questions and inquiries thoroughly.

