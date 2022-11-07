Company CEO Alison Rehill-Erguven, signed with Suleiman Al Harbi, Adeer Real Estate, deputy CEO at ACC’s headquarters in Riyadh

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Arabian Centres Company, the largest owner, operator and developer of shopping centres and complexes in Saudi Arabia, has signed an agreement with Adeer Real Estate for the sale of its non-core assets, a total value of around SAR2 billion. The signing took place between Arabian Centres’ CEO, Alison Rehill-Erguven and Suleiman Al Harbi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Adeer Real Estate.

The agreement follows recent approval of the programme from the company’s Board of Directors to sell an identified portfolio of non-core landbank assets, with a book value circa SAR 1.2 billion and a market valuation estimated at more than SAR 2 billion. The assets were identified by a study that showed they were best suited for residential or office space development and did not support Arabian Centres’ strategic priorities of developing best in class lifestyle destinations.

Alison Rehill-Erguven, CEO, Arabian Centres, said: “This is a strategically important programme for Arabian Centres, as we further align our future growth priorities with our overarching business initiatives. Adeer Real Estate is a leader in the sale of large-scale land and developments and intrinsically understands both the monetary and locational value of these assets, I am confident that this agreement will support the continued success of this programme.”

Suleiman Al Harbi, Deputy CEO of Adeer Real Estate, said: “Adeer Real Estate is proud to partner with Arabian Centres in its strategic asset sale programme. Arabian Centres’ portfolio of assets in this programme are high quality and we are confident of a positive reception from the market”.

The first sale from the programme, announced last month, was for the sale of 17,733 sqm of land, located in the Olaya district in Riyadh. The last was purchased for a total price of ~SAR230.

Arabian Centres is the leading owner, operator and developer of contemporary lifestyle centres in Saudi Arabia. Founded in 2002, the company provides customers with a complete range of high-quality lifestyle centres up to international standards, located in the most attractive areas of the country to satisfy all shopping needs and market requirements.

The company currently owns, operates and manages 21 commercial centres and complexes, with more than 4,300 stores, located strategically throughout 10 cities in the Kingdom. With a total GLA of nearly 1.34 million square meters, the company’s malls provide Saudi shoppers with their preferred point of access to the full range of international, regional and local retail brands.