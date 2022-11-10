Strong first half performance sees revenues record SAR 1,136.7 million, with second quarter revenues reaching SAR 573.7 million, marking year-on-year (YOY) increases of 13% and 15%, respectively

Net profit rose to SAR 374.1 million for the first half and SAR 246.4 million for the second quarter, representing YOY increases of 72% and 171%, respectively

Board of Directors approved SAR 2 billion non-core asset sale programme, with first asset sale finalized

Fund structure concluded for Jawharat projects, with SAR 2 billion in financing secured for Jawharat Riyadh and Jawharat Jeddah

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Arabian Centres Company (ACC), the largest owner, operator and developer of shopping malls and complexes in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has reported strong financials for the first half and second quarter of the financial year 2023 (FY2023). The company recorded increases in both revenues and net profit. The company reported a solid 13% YOY increase in revenues for the first half of FY2023, booking SAR 1,136.7 million, with net profit climbing by an impressive 72% YOY to book SAR 374.1 million.

The company’s strong performance was further boosted by several strategic business initiatives, including the Board of Directors’ recent approval for the commencement of a sale programme for non-core land assets valued at SAR 2 billion. A land plot measuring circa 18,000 sqm in Riyadh was the first non-core asset sold as part of the programme.

Strategic initiatives to support growth

In addition, the company has concluded full financing for its recently launched Jawharat projects in Riyadh and Jeddah. The conclusion of this funding agreement is a major milestone in the development of the flagship projects, coming on the back of two agreements signed earlier in 2022 with Riyad Capital, the investment arm of Riyad Bank, to establish two real estate investment funds for Jawharat Riyadh and Jawharat Jeddah.

Under the funding agreement, the equity portion of total assets under management for both projects is valued at SAR 4.4 billion. The remaining non-equity financing of SAR 2 billion has now been secured through a group of local banks.

Consumer and tenant confidence in the market

Footfall for FY2023 is approaching the levels seen during the last full pre-COVID year. Footfall for the first half of FY2023 recorded more than 57 million visitors across ACC’s 21 centres in Saudi Arabia, an increase of just over 42% YOY. In addition, tenant occupancy rates remain high, closing September at 94% against the rate of 92% reported for the same period the previous year.

Alison Rehilll-Erguven, Chief Executive Officer, Arabian Centres, said: “The company’s strong performance in both the first half and second quarter of the financial year is testament to the ability the organisation has demonstrated in remaining nimble, efficient, and resilient through the past two years.

“We continue to deliver on our strategic priorities, including solid initiatives such as the non-core asset sale program that will help us to generate SAR 2 billion of value to the company, as well as the conclusion of funds for two of our flagship Jawharat projects in Riyadh and Jeddah. These initiatives, together with the day-to-day value that we continually strive to offer our customers, partners and shareholders, ensures we remain both relevant and innovative in a rapidly transforming business and consumer landscape.”

Arabian Centres continues to focus on the development of its new generation of lifestyle experiences, with several flagship projects well under way. These include the Jawharat projects in Riyadh, Jeddah and Al-Khobar, which promise fully immersive lifestyle experiences bringing together luxury retail, dining and extensive entertainment offerings, marking a brand-new concept for the Kingdom. In addition, UWalk Jeddah is the second of the company’s pioneering UWalk mall developments, which offer an open-air dining and retail environment, following on the unprecedented success of UWalk Riyadh. In addition, construction on a third UWalk location in Al-Qassim is underway, and both venues are due to open next year.