Dubai: Continuing on its promise of customer-centric products and services, Arabian Automobiles Company is proud to announce that its Group Customer Experience (CX) team won the top two regional awards at The Contact Center awards, organized by Insights Middle East.

The CX team was recognized for the highest efficiency in delivering customer care, securing the ‘Call Center of the Year’ and ‘Best Industry Call Center of Conglomerate’ awards. The awards witnessed strong participation from top organizations across the public and private sectors in the UAE and the broader GCC region.

The awards are a testimony to the journey undertaken by the CX team to deliver customer quality in line with the company’s promise of enriching lives. The team has continuously strengthened relationships with their customers through several measures that have resulted in improved customer satisfaction. From faster turnaround times for queries and shorter wait times on calls through effective call-handling techniques, the team ensured customers get a personalized experience.

Salah Yamout, COO of Arabian Automobiles Company, said: “Across each touch point of the customer journey, we have implemented simple yet integrated practices to deliver a seamless experience. We depend on our customers to tell us how we can continue to improve and are committed to investing in technology and people to enable us to deliver great experiences. This has resulted in improved customer satisfaction and has made Arabian Automobiles their preferred automotive partner.

-Ends-

About Arabian Automobiles Company

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group. With over 50+ years in the business, AAC is one of the leading automotive dealers in the GCC and exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Arabian Automobiles is looking back on 50+ years of excellence and passion, and forging ahead with its vision to enrich customer lives and remain the trusted automotive brand of choice.

Arabian Automobiles became the first automotive company in the UAE to be awarded the prestigious ‘Dubai Quality Gold Award’ by Dubai Economy in May 2017. In the same year, INFINITI won ‘Best Performing Brand’ in the automotive category of the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme; an accolade previously won by Nissan in 2016 and Renault in 2015. In 2015, Arabian Automobiles received the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum business award for most outstanding performance and in 2013 it became the first private company in the UAE to be inducted into the prestigious Palladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame for strategy execution. Arabian Automobiles Company is currently the holder of Nissan Motor Company’s ‘Global Nissan Aftersales Award and is the only Nissan distributor to have won the award for a total of 21 times with 10 consecutive wins between 2007 and 2016.

Across its Dubai and Northern Emirates network, Arabian Automobiles operates: