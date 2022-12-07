Dubai: Continuing upon its path of innovation and excellence, Arabian Automobiles, the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, was the proud recipient of the silver award during the UAE Innovation Award.

Under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the awards seek to foster a culture of innovation within companies in the private sector and to raise their level of innovative practices based on integrated innovation framework and standards.

Michel Ayat, CEO of Arabian Automobiles, said: “The UAE is continuously at the forefront of innovation and global progress, presenting a nurturing ground for innovation that inspires the world. Under the guidance of the wise leadership, Arabian Automobiles has continuously expanded in scope and empowered the sector through progressive initiatives and performance excellence. We are grateful to Dubai Quality Group for this prestigious recognition, and we look forward to further cultivating innovation in line with the UAE national innovation strategy and as part of our DNA.”

Arabian Automobiles was awarded for driving innovation culture across the organization and integrating the latest innovative technologies and systems to deliver a premier customer experience.

About Arabian Automobiles Company

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group. With over 50+ years in the business, AAC is one of the leading automotive dealers in the GCC and exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Arabian Automobiles is looking back on 50+ years of excellence and passion, and forging ahead with its vision to enrich customer lives and remain the trusted automotive brand of choice.

Arabian Automobiles became the first automotive company in the UAE to be awarded the prestigious ‘Dubai Quality Gold Award’ by Dubai Economy in May 2017. In the same year, INFINITI won ‘Best Performing Brand’ in the automotive category of the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme; an accolade previously won by Nissan in 2016 and Renault in 2015. In 2015, Arabian Automobiles received the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum business award for most outstanding performance and in 2013 it became the first private company in the UAE to be inducted into the prestigious Palladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame for strategy execution. Arabian Automobiles Company is currently the holder of Nissan Motor Company’s ‘Global Nissan Aftersales Award and is the only Nissan distributor to have won the award for a total of 21 times with 10 consecutive wins between 2007 and 2016.

