Arab Bank ranked first as the “Best Service Bank” in Bahrain as voted by Corporates according to the global Euromoney Cash Management Survey 2022, a reference survey for the global cash management industry.

The Cash Management survey examines customer feedback around financial services provided by banks to evaluate best cash management service providers and rank them based on the survey results across financial and banking markets.

The survey collects data from multiple qualitative and quantitative sources, including institutions and customers to build an objective assessment. The magazine’s team of editors then evaluate the data based on specific criteria and ranking across multiple categories and markets as a global benchmark for leading providers of cash management products and services across the banking and financial industry. This year, the survey collected responses from over 21,000 customers across different markets around the world, including Bahrain.

This ranking complements Arab Bank’s significant success record and recognizes the bank’s cash management offering in light of the digital transformation era. The ranking also reflects Arab Bank’s constant efforts in deploying the latest banking services and solutions in the industry for the corporate sector.

Commenting on this achievement, Ms. Nadya Talhouni, Country Manager at Arab Bank – Bahrain, said: “This global recognition reaffirms Arab Bank’s constant efforts in providing the latest banking services to its customers across the corporate sector and others in Bahrain.” Talhouni added: “Arab Bank will continue to provide the most advanced banking solutions and services that meet the needs of its customers and provide them with an innovative banking experience in line with the latest technologies in the banking industry.”

Arab Bank is one of the leading financial institutions locally and regionally in providing the latest banking solution for its customers across the different sectors. The bank recently received several international recognitions, most notably the “Best Bank in the Middle East 2022” award from New York-based Global Finance magazine for the seventh consecutive year.

-Ends-

*Licensed as a Conventional Retail & Wholesale Bank by the CBB.