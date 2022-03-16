Manama, Bahrain: Arab Bank, one of the largest financial institutions in the Middle East will be offering housing loan programs at the Gulf Property Show taking place from 22-24 March in Bahrain.

Arab Bank’s housing loan program is open to Bahraini’s and expatriates, and offers a host of benefits that include quick loan application processing time and preferential interest rates, as well as a dedicated sales team and Arab Bank credit card with preferential interest rates. Arab Bank housing loan amounts could reach up to BHD 400,000 with up to a 25 years repayment plans.

Jubran Abdulrahman, Managing Director of HCE says: “The Gulf Property Show looks to provide solutions for the investor’s property ownership journey. The participation of Arab Bank adds to the options available for the investors home ownership dream becoming a reality. This is in addition to the other benefits offered by the bank such as the Arab Bank credit card with preferential interest rates and a dedicated sales team on ground to assist, making a visit to Arab Bank’s booth a must.”

The Gulf Property Show’s strategic partners are, Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah), Diyar Al Muharraq and Bahrain Harbour, the Diamond sponsors are Naseej, the Gold Sponsors are Al Yal Real Estate and the Architecture Partner is Pace. The show will take place alongside the Gulf Construction Expo and Interiors Expo, ensuring the strongest integrated business-to-business showcase for the construction, interiors and property sectors ever to be staged in the Northern GCC.

It is worth mentioning that Arab Bank offers individuals a comprehensive range of financing solutions with various benefits including loan amounts tailored to customers' needs, flexible loan tenors and preferential interest rates within flexible and convenient process supported by a dedicated sales team.

-Ends-

For more information Visit our Gulf property show, Gulf Construction Expo and Interiors Expo websites at http://gulfpropertyshow.net/, http://interiorsexpo.net/, http://www.gulfconstructionexpo.com/ or contact Hawra Neamah

About HCE:

Hilal Conferences and Exhibitions (HCE), has established expertise as an exhibition organizer. HCE, previously managed the Rebuild Iraq event, Kuwait International Trade Fair and Dubai Maritime Exhibition. HCE has now established its reputation as a leading conferences and exhibitions company in the Kingdom of Bahrain.