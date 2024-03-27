Amman, Jordan: Massive Media: Arab Advisors Group, the Arab region’s leading independent market research, analysis, and consulting company, is proud to announce that early bird registration for its upcoming 5G Summit 2024 is now open. With the summit taking place on June 4, 2024, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Amman, Jordan, the early bird registration is open till April 30, 2024.

The 5G Summit is designed to be the ideal platform for thought leaders, stakeholders, executives, and managers to come together and exchange expertise on the real promises and challenges facing the deployment of 5G networks. In partnership with Umniah, a subsidiary of BEYON Group from Bahrain, the summit will feature industry experts from various official and regional entities."

"We believe that the 5G Summit will be ideal to discuss MENA challenges and opportunities of the 5G ecosystem,” said Fayez A. Salam Abu Awad, Chief Advisor to the Board at Arab Advisors Group, “MENA is witnessing the kind of acceleration in digitalization that demands a more holistic view of the practical application of 5G. It is this demand that Arab Advisors Group is aiming to satisfy.” We look forward to receiving our guests and we are working towards receiving them in the good Jordanian hospitality they are accustomed to finding at our events.

To learn more about the summit and the early bird discounts, please visit www.5gsummit.me.

Arab Advisors Group is a specialized research, consulting, and training firm focused on the communications, media, and technology markets throughout the Arab World (MENA) region. Arab Advisors Group's team of analysts provides reliable research-based analysis to help clients

make informed strategic decisions. For more information, please visit www.arabadvisors.com.

Rula Jabr, Senior Business Development Officer

Email: Rula.jabr@arabadvisors.com