Dubai: AQUA Properties, a multinational award-winning real estate developer in the UAE, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking project, ‘The Central Downtown’, a testament to its commitment to redefining upscale living experiences in Dubai.

AQUA Properties recently announced plans to launch a series of significant developments in Dubai valued at AED 3 billion ($816 million). Prepare to witness a never-seen-before launch of architectural brilliance and lifestyle enhancement as AQUA Properties sets the stage for a new era of extraordinary living in Arjan, with The Central Downtown scheduled to launch during the first week of February 2024. Mr. Ali Tumbi, the visionary founder of AQUA Properties, expressed his enthusiasm for this transformative project, stating, "As we bring a touch of convenience and accessibility to every facet of your daily life, we are elated to introduce The Central Downtown - a realisation of our vision for an upgraded living experience."

The Central Downtown's four towers are set to reach new heights by 2026 on a sprawling 300,000 sq. ft plot- the largest land parcel within the dynamic Arjan neighbourhood, atop a sprawling 150,000 sq. ft shopping mall. This project gives residents the exclusive privilege to live above a retail haven. Beyond the mall, they will enjoy an array of amenities, having access to a variety of conveniences that encompass Recreation and Entertainment, Wellness & Fitness, Community & Culture, and Nature & Serenity. Whether you're drawn to the thrill of a basketball court or the cinematic allure of an outdoor cinema, or perhaps seeking tranquility in a dedicated yoga room, residents are given the opportunity to jump in a diverse range of activities, each contributing to the enhancement of their lifestyle.

The project boasts a roof podium featuring a series of indoor and outdoor amenities making it a standout focal point. Among the offerings are a golf simulator, wave pool, jacuzzi and multipurpose hall, creating a unique and versatile space for its residents. Additionally, they can enjoy a wide range of recreational options, including a BBQ area, colour fountain, dog park, family sitting area, jogging track, kids play area, and mini golf. The outdoor space also features an open-air gymnasium, organic farm, padel tennis, prayer room, rainforest retreat, rock climbing wall, table tennis, and Zen garden. For those seeking more services and facilities, the project includes a beauty salon, business centre, changing rooms, daycare centre and health club. “Our vision is to create spaces that transcend conventional living. The Central Downtown oﬀers residents an enriched lifestyle, catering to every need within the community, which is, in essence, a community unto itself.”, Mr. Tumbi stated.

The Central Downtown will oﬀer a total of 1,168 residential units consisting of studio apartments, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, and 3-bedroom configurations, complemented by a selection of retail stores.

Distinguished by its prime location, residents will remain connected to major highways and renowned attractions, including the Miracle Garden, Dubai Butterﬂy Garden, and Dubai Autodrome. The proximity to new communities like Dubai Hills, Arabian Ranches and JVC, as well as direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road, enhances the project’s optimal connectivity. The Central Downtown is strategically located between two airports of Dubai and just 30 minutes’ drive away from Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport.

As the unveiling of this project marks a significant milestone for AQUA Properties, the company invites prospective residents, investors and brokers to explore The Central Downtown’s four towers and make the decision to elevate their lives to new heights of sophistication.

For more information about AQUA Properties and its latest developments, please visit www.aquadevelopments.com.

About AQUA Properties:

Established in 2005, AQUA Properties FZ LLC has emerged as a leading real estate firm in the UAE. Committed to excellence and customer satisfaction, the company transitioned into a full-service development entity in 2010, offering a diverse range of residential and commercial properties designed to meet clients' needs. AQUA Properties provides comprehensive property services, including marketing, brokerage, leasing, property management, project planning and development, contracting, and homeowner’s association management.