The Forest Man “Jadaf Payeng” on his own planted Molai Forest over a 40 year period

For every tree planted in the Digital Forest, a real tree gets planted in the Molai forest

While the project today is the Molai Forest and its digital forest counterpart in Metaverse. Tomorrow this can extend to any other farming project.

Dubai, UAE: Earth Day started in 1970, and after 51 years Earth Day is getting a salute from the Metaverse with AqarLand and India’s “Forest Man”.

AqarLand, a Virtual Land Metaverse with an NFT Marketplace, part of AqarChain the pioneer in Fractionalizing NFT of real world real estate assets, is working to bridge the physical environment with the metaverse in an effort to help reforestation and restoration of lands by planting trees in a Digital Forest.

For Earth Day, AqarLand is partnering with Jadav Payeng, better known as the forest man of India, who spent his entire life single handedly erecting a forest, the Molai Forest in India. The Forest now houses Bengal tigers, Indian rhinoceros and over 100 dear and rabbits, monkeys and a variety of birds as well as several thousand trees including Bamboo trees which cover over 300 Hectares.

By bridging AqarLand Metaverse with Jadav’s efforts in Molai Forest, Aqarchain hopes to use its commitment to technology and the environment to help make the world a better place to live, whether one visits it virtually or physically.

Waqas Nakhwa, Founder and CEO of AqarChain states, “We are integrating our core business model principles at Aqarchain with real world and digital forests. While in Aqarchain whenever you buy a real life property using fractional NFTs, you get a virtual property in AqarLand, whenever you plant a tree in the Digital Forest in AqarLand a real tree gets planted in the Molai forest.”

He adds, “In addition to being able to participate actively for environmental sustainability, buyers also can make returns on their investments. We have added DeFi staking rewards, where NFT buyers can monetize their support. So for example if a Bamboo tree is planted in the AqarLand Metaverse, the revenues from real Bamboo tree which will eventually be sold after it has reproduced hundreds of Bamboo trees, will be shared with NFT holder.”

NFT holders will be able to stake the NFT token for returns in AQR token on the AqarChain staking platform. AqarChain has jumped started the project by purchasing 100 digital trees in the Digital Forest, from the total supply and donating the proceeds to Sacred Jambudweep Foundation.

Jadav Payend explains, “ After all the achievements I have accomplished, I am looking to engage the youth of today further, and the best way to do that is by moving into the digital realm. So I will plant a digital forest in the metaverse on AqarLand and map it to a real forest that I will plant, thus connecting the two worlds using technology.”

What Digital Forest brings to the global ecosystem is more trees in the environment that are mapped to the Digital world via NFT and data stored in the blockchain from sapling to a full grown tree. The trees that will be planted will be Bamboo trees in the same area where the forest man has been planting trees for the past almost 40 years now.

Today AqarLand and The Forest man are collaborating, but in the future this can be expanded to other farming projects around the globe. The possibilities are endless when the world can combine the virtual and physical.

