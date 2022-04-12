Aqaba, Jordan: As part of its sustainability initiatives created to support, empower and stimulate positive changes in the local community, Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT), the sustainable gateway to the Levant region and beyond, recently conducted its annual “Ahl Al-Khair” (People of Charity) initiative to mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

This is the 12th year that the campaign is held as a part of the company’s ongoing corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitments. Through the campaign, ACT supports individuals and families in need by distributing 150 coupons, valued at 40 JOD each, which can be exchanged for any necessities and groceries they require from selected stores in Aqaba. Additionally, the company collaborated once more with Helping Hands Organization for Relief and Development to provide 150 food packages to their beneficiaries in the local area.

Commenting on the campaign, ACT CEO, Soren Jensen, said, “We are pleased to continue the proud ACT tradition of supporting the less fortunate during the holy month of Ramadan, wishing to bring joy to their lives in this season of giving. Our ongoing CSR strategy aims to have the greatest positive impact on the lives of those who need it the most, in Aqaba and throughout the Kingdom.”

ACT is committed to promoting positive change in the communities it serves, through its CSR programs which revolves around active participation in the economic and social development of the Kingdom and support several initiatives and civil society organizations, particularly focused on the wellbeing of Jordanians, healthcare, the environment and education.

