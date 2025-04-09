Dubai, UAE – AppyThings, a Google Cloud-specialized IT integration partner and hyperspecialist in API and event-driven architecture, headquartered in the Netherlands, is expanding its footprint across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) region. With a decade-long track record of success and more than 100 global customer references, the company is scaling up operations to meet the rising demand for secure, agile, and cloud-native integration services in one of the world’s fastest-growing digital economies.

Since entering the META region in early 2024, AppyThings has made significant strides, securing key public and private sector partnerships across industries. It is the first European partner of Apigee and an established Google Cloud Specialization partner for IT integration in the EMEA region. The expansion aligns with the region’s increasing reliance on APIs and cloud technologies to accelerate digital transformation and improve service delivery.

“We’re bringing 10 years of global success to the META region,” said Shazali Taha, Regional Director - META, AppyThings. “Our commitment goes beyond technology—we deliver fast, high-quality results tailored to each client’s needs, backed by over 3,000 use cases. By combining deep expertise with Google’s latest innovations and investing in local hubs in Dubai and Riyadh, we’re empowering organizations to modernize securely, scale confidently, and thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.”

AppyThings offers a comprehensive range of services to help businesses navigate digital transformation. The company specializes in securely connecting systems through API management, event streaming (systems that transmit real-time data across different platforms), and cloud-native integration. Using technologies like REST, GraphQL, Python, and Google Cloud, AppyThings helps businesses improve their IT infrastructure. Their solutions are designed to be scalable, secure, and adaptable, ensuring organizations are ready for the future and can efficiently manage growth and change.

In a region where digital adoption across industries has reached approximately 75% to 80% (McKinsey & Co), AppyThings is uniquely positioned to help enterprises adapt and thrive. Its mission—Seamless integration on your terms—resonates strongly with META’s ambitious digital agendas, from Vision 2030 in Saudi Arabia to The UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025.

By leveraging its established global reputation and ISO certifications, AppyThings assures clients of top-tier governance and data security—critical in today’s regulatory landscape. Its team of 50+ certified engineers works across the full vertical of cloud integration, including architecture and governance, infrastructure services, managed Kubernetes, advanced API security, and event streaming platforms.

As the pace of digital transformation accelerates, AppyThings continues to empower organizations to embrace change, innovate confidently, and build resilient IT architectures that stand the test of time.

About AppyThings

Founded in 2014, AppyThings is a boutique cloud integration specialist focused on API Management, Event Streaming Platforms, and API Security. As the first European partner of Apigee and the only EMEA-based Google Cloud Specialization partner for IT integration, AppyThings delivers seamless, secure, and scalable digital infrastructure for organizations worldwide. With offices across Europe and META, the company partners with global innovators such as Google and others Security to help clients succeed in an API-driven world.