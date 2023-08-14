Tiqets – the leading online ticketing platform for museums, attractions and experiences established the Remarkable Venue Awards in 2017 to recognise and celebrate the best attractions and museums around the world. The awards aim to highlight museums and attractions in seven different award categories that provide truly exceptional experiences to their customers.

There are two application-based categories - Best Hidden Gem and Most Innovative Venue and all UAE venues are encouraged to apply before entries close on the 18th of August 2023. There is no cost to apply and the winning museums or attractions might benefit from access perks such as free tickets to attend the awards ceremony in Seville, branded trophies, social media coverage from Tiqets, and more. The shortlist of winners for these awards are selected by a panel of eight industry experts.

The Best Hidden Gem Award

A hidden gem refers to something which is outstanding, unique, or special. This award category focuses on highlighting lesser-known and more niche attractions to travellers worldwide. This award is open to all museums and attractions. Venues do not need to be working with Tiqets to apply. Previous winners include The National Aquarium in Abu Dhabi.

The Most Innovative Venue Award

This award is about spotlighting museums and attractions that found new and original ways to appeal to customers. This could include sustainable initiatives, creative marketing strategies, new technology implemented, etc. This award is open to all museums and attractions. Venues do not need to be working with Tiqets to apply. Last year, the UAE’s Most Innovative Venue was Aquaventure Waterpark at Atlantis The Palm.

For more information, or to apply, visit Remarkable Venue Awards - tiqets.com

The five other categories are selected by evaluating over 1.6 million customer reviews on Tiqets.com. These awards are Best Museum, Best Family Experience, Best Attraction, Best Landmark, and Most Remarkable Venue. The nominees for these categories will be announced at the end of September.

The regional winners will be chosen by a panel of expert judges in their country, such as regional DMOs and tourism experts against a set of scoring criteria. Venues that score the highest across the criteria are shortlisted as nominees, with the top-scoring venue being awarded the regional winner. The regional winner in each category will automatically be nominated for that category in the global Remarkable Venue Awards, from which only one overall winner per category will emerge from the public vote. Tiqets does not have an influence on the scoring of these applications. To be eligible to participate, venues must be based in the United Arab Emirates, UK, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the United States, Germany, and Portugal.

-Ends-

About Tiqets

Tiqets’ mission is to make culture more accessible by making it easier for more people to discover more ways to culture. From the start in 2014, the company has connected millions of people to museums and attractions with instant, last-minute and mobile tickets. Tiqets works with both hidden gems and top museums and attractions all over the world.

The company is headquartered in Amsterdam and now employs 200+ people worldwide, including in Amsterdam (HQ) as well as Seattle, Las Vegas, Orlando, Philadelphia, London, Copenhagen, Paris, Barcelona, Rome, Vienna, Bangkok, Tokyo, and Osaka. More information can be found on Tiqets.com.