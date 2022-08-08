The brand's first-ever international pop-up will feature its signature sustainable athleisure collection for adults and kids.

Launched in March 2021, F5 Global, founded by 16-year-old Sarisha Ved, has donated 100% of its profits from every t-shirt sold from the 'Tees for Fees' collection. The initiative raised USD$17,000 and is part of the brand’s mission to help children from underprivileged communities and provide them with better access to quality education. The collection will feature at the pop-up in London.

Excited about the pop-up in London, founder Sarisha Ved mentioned, "The brand stands for a purpose, and we strongly believe that the people of London are waiting to embrace sustainable fashion and its purpose. We couldn't think of a better city than London to have our first ever international pop-up. I can't wait to connect with the customers here."

F5 has a range of unisex athleisure clothing, exclusive capsule for kids, mobile phone cases, reusable face masks, wallets, and bags. All F5 products are made from organic or recycled material, incorporating zero waste principles, wherein material including mobile cases and plastic used for packing is compostable. The brand's collections are manufactured at factories undergoing the Sedex Members Ethical Trade Audit, which assesses a site based on their organization's labour standards, health and safety, environment, and business ethics.

Sarisha Ved said, "I am so grateful to the F5 team that worked tirelessly to create these fashionable and sustainable products. I am immensely proud that we are unlocking international opportunities for the brand. We are eager to continue supporting such transformative programs in our journey of building a purpose-led business."

The pop-up will open doors for customers from 22 – 28 August at 58 Oxford Street, London W1D1BH.