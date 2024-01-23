Dubai, UAE: Bliss Bites, the brainchild of renowned Cordon Bleu Chef Shivani Sharma which is launched in DIFC Dubai to revolutionise the culinary landscape of the Emirate. With a variety of gut-healthy, gluten-free and wholesome options, Bliss Bites isn't just another café; it's a holistic food brand with a visionary business model that caters to diverse culinary needs.

Part of the prestigious Apparel Group, the innovative concept is an in-house clean brand that encompasses four pillars that distinctly set it apart in the culinary world which are Consistency, Innovation, Teamwork and Ingredients.

With its grand debut in Dubai, Bliss Bites promises an experience hard to find elsewhere. Catering to consumers visiting the cafe, creating indulgent grazing tables, and servicing hoteliers, one of the standout features of Bliss Bites is its commitment to promoting the use of Indian-origin and nutrition-dense millets as a premium gluten-free flour.

Chef Shivani is a staunch advocate of millets, championing their incredible nutritional benefits over other flour alternatives like almond and coconut flour. The brand is on a mission to introduce millets to a global audience who may be unaware of their potential. Armed with the prestigious Cordon Bleu culinary education, Chef Shivani brings her passion and expertise to Bliss Bites, making it a true gastronomic haven for those who want to live a more gut-healthy life.

Offering a diverse menu that caters to all palates, Bliss Bites features a delightful array of dishes that range from refreshing salads and savoury wraps to mouthwatering sweet treats. For those seeking culinary excellence without meat, the café also offers a wide selection of gluten free options.

In addition to its culinary offerings, Bliss Bites also offers unique in-house gifting options tailored for various occasions, including Ramadan, Eid, Diwali, Christmas, and beyond. These thoughtfully curated gifts are sure to delight and surprise. For the ultimate convenience of its patrons, Bliss Bites will be available for delivery on Deliveroo and through their own delivery van for those ordering directly from the café. Whether you're looking to bring the gourmet experience to your home or hosting an event with Bliss Bites' grazing tables, the team is ready to cater to your needs. Dubai-based customers can expect their orders within 24 hours, while those outside Dubai will receive their culinary delights within 48 hours. Orders can also be conveniently placed via WhatsApp.

Sima Ganwani Ved, Founder and Chairwoman of the Apparel Group said “This endeavor represents the harmonious blend of our individual strengths as female entrepreneurs, and I am super excited about the synergy we bring to the table. Our collaboration is poised to make a significant impact, particularly as we cater to the growing health-conscious community in the region. The prospect of contributing to the well-being of our community aligns seamlessly with our shared values and aspirations. Together, we embark on this exciting women-led journey, confident that our combined expertise will not only meet but exceed the expectations of our consumers.”

For food enthusiasts seeking to recreate the Bliss Bites experience at home, the café will feature a retail wall offering cafe’s winning items such as crackers, bread, and jams. Customers can also explore the option of personalized gifting hampers created in-store. As Bliss Bites is set to make its mark in the culinary world of the UAE, Chef Shivani and her team are dedicated to providing a culinary experience that is unparalleled in its diversity, innovation, and commitment to quality.

Follow their journey on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/blissbitesgcc/ and be prepared to embark on a culinary adventure like no other.

Outlet details-

Location- Index Tower, R1, DIFC, Dubai

Time- 7 AM- 8 PM

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2100+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt.

Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://apparelglobal.com/en/

About Bliss Bites

Chef Shivani Sharma is a culinary mastermind, a Le Cordon Bleu alumnus with 18 years of culinary expertise. Committed to blending taste and health, she crafts delectable gluten-free dishes that taste just as good as they look. Chef Shivani has now joined forces with the prestigious Apparel Group to bring her gluten-free goodness to UAE and GCC with Bliss Bites. With her genius, Chef Shivani has combined the goodness of products made using Indian-origin millers with the global taste palate, thus creating Bliss Bites, a boulangerie, fromagerie, and patisserie like no other.

Bliss Bites is not just about delicious food: it’s also a female-led initiative that exudes passion and empowerment. At the heart of Bliss Bites, is a team of inspiring women who lead with vision and dedication. Their passion for wholesome living extends beyond the kitchen, driving them to create a brand that is not just about food but about empowerment. From crafting mouthwatering treats to curating engaging events, women are the driving force behind a movement that seeks to unite people in the pursuit of a healthier and more fulfilling lifestyle.