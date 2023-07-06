Apparel Group, a leading powerhouse in the fashion and lifestyle industry, is delighted to announce an exciting partnership with Alinma Bank, the region's epicenter for dynamic, innovative, Shariah-compliant banking and financial services. Through this strategic alliance, Alinma Bank customers will now have the unique opportunity to redeem their loyalty points earned at all Apparel Group store locations across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (excluding Adidas and R&B brands).



This innovative initiative is designed to provide Alinma Bank customers with the added convenience and flexibility to redeem their earned loyalty points directly across Apparel Group's diverse portfolio of brands in Saudi Arabia, offering them both convenience and versatility.

"We are proud to announce our strategic partnership with Alinma Bank, a collaboration that promises to redefine the retail landscape and bring enhanced value to our customers," said Mr. Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group.

He continued, "In an era where customers expect more from their shopping experiences, we are responding with an innovative approach that combines retail and finance. This strategic alliance doesn't only enhance our customer engagement, but it also marks a pivotal shift in our business model, aligning our objectives closer to the needs of the market. We view this as a step towards transforming the future of retail loyalty programs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Starting immediately, Alinma Bank customers can visit any Apparel Group store location to redeem their points and enjoy an enriched shopping experience.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a leading powerhouse in the fashion and lifestyle industry residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2025+ retail stores and 80+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.



Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

