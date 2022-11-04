Through a series of events to be held at the Dubai Hills Mall, Apparel Group is motivating its customers and the wider community to engage in active, positive, and healthy living.

Apparel Group is participating in Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2022, as part of its commitment to motivate its employees and customers to pursue a healthier and more active lifestyle. The sixth edition of the flagship fitness initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and the Chairman of The Executive Council, will continue to run between October 29 and November 27, 2022. This season, Apparel Group is set to participate in Dubai Run, Dubai Ride, Fitness Village, and Expo City, in addition to a series of other sports and fitness activities.

Apparel Group has a history of encouraging employee fitness, with sports facilities at the company's sites. This year, they have organized a full month of fitness activities for the Dubai Fitness Challenge. The challenge will be promoted throughout the month by a host of free fitness classes and corporate games. The organization recently hosted a Zumba event at its headquarters where its staff was encouraged to participate in the month-long event and commit to staying active for at least 30 minutes a day for 30 days. Apparel Group employees intending to be more active, lose weight and track their progress over the course of the next 30 days can also participate in the four-week biggest loser competition taking place at various Apparel Group offices.

Through a series of events to be held at the Dubai Hills Mall, Apparel Group is motivating the wider community to engage in active, positive, and healthy living. Apparel Group brands such as Athlete’s Co, F5, and Birkenstock will conduct activities at the venue, including Zumba sessions and yoga classes, encouraging everyone to begin embracing a healthier lifestyle and kickstarting a new fitness routine. Apparel Group brand, Sky Zone introduced Skyfit Camp, a program aimed at providing children with a foundation of exercise, nutrition, and overall health. The program includes classes, and games, all incorporating the fun and excitement of Sky Zone’s trampoline training surface.

With a variety of fitness challenges across the emirates, Dubai Fitness Challenge proves to be an ideal platform for sports enthusiasts of any age group and physical abilities to attain a common goal of practicing 30 minutes of daily physical activity over 30 consecutive days.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group said,” As part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, Apparel Group aims to motivate and encourage the community to live an active and healthy lifestyle that focuses on fitness. We are committed to our role to support the UAE’s goal to nurture healthy communities through fitness activities. Together with our customers and employees, we look forward to making a difference and exceeding expectations every day.”

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2010 retail stores and 78 brands on all platforms while employing over 18,500+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary, Pakistan, Egypt, and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omnichannel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyle such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

www.apparelgroupglobal.com

About Dubai Fitness Challenge

The Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is an initiative of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. The Challenge was created to support His Highness’ vision of making Dubai one of the most active cities in the world. Now in its sixth edition - with more opportunities than ever to get involved - DFC brings friends, families, colleagues, and communities together to improve their health and wellbeing with 30 days of fun and fitness. Featuring a packed calendar of activities and events across the city including Dubai Run and Dubai Ride, this year’s Challenge runs from Saturday 29 October through to Sunday 27 November 2022.

