Apparel Group is opening a Rituals flagship store along with R&B Kids and Calvin Klein stores for the first time in Qatar.

Qatar, 15th April: Apparel Group is excited to expand its footprint in Qatar, with the launch of 20 stores, including Charles & Keith, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Rituals, LC Waikiki, Birkenstock, Molten Chocolate & Café, Skechers, R&B, R&B Kids, BBZ, Hema, Crocs, Dune London, Levis, Aldo, Inglot, Aldo Accessories, Athlete’s Co and Calvin Klein Underwear. Tim Hortons is already operating at the new location.

To continue pushing the boundaries of innovation, Apparel Group is opening the biggest LC Waikiki store in the GCC, spanning a total floor area of 28000 square feet. Additionally, the global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate will be opening a Rituals flagship store along with R&B Kids and Calvin Klein underwear stores for the first time in Qatar.

Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, Founder & Chairwoman of Apparel Group said, “The retail landscape in Qatar has evolved significantly over the last few years, as customers become increasingly discerning and attentive to global shopping trends while staying true to their roots and culture. Continuing Apparel Group’s commitment to providing an elevated shopping experience to our loyal customers, we are proud to be partnering up with Place Vendôme and further expanding our strong retail footprint in the Qatar market. Our brands’ expansion with Place Vendôme is in line with our strategy of being responsive to consumer demand. Qatar continues to be a strategic market for us and we are proud to be part of the country’s growth”.

Apparel Group offers an enhanced shopping experience, that brings a large variety of carefully selected international and regional labels to a very discerning audience. It is a shopping experience like no other.

About Place Vendôme

Place Vendôme is a multibillion Qatari Riyal mixed-use development in Qatar’s emerging Lusail City. Place Vendôme is a project of United Developers, a group of four Qatari investors who partnered to align their expertise in retail, real estate, construction, and contracting. United Developers envision Place Vendôme as a groundbreaking example of the entrepreneurship, vision, and energy of Qatari commitment to the nation’s development.

The 1,150,000m² development will host two five-star luxury hotels, Le Royal Meridien and Palais Vendôme, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Le Royal Meridien Residences, a mall featuring up to 580 different retail outlets with an exclusively luxurious wing dedicated to top designer labels, and a central entertainment component showcasing constant attractions. The hotels and residences will be operated by Marriott International, which is set to deliver a luxurious and authentic experience that aligns with the Place Vendôme brand.

http://www.placevendomeqatar.com/

About Apparel Group – Qatar

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy –. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 1850+ retail stores and 75+ brands on all platforms while employing over 16,500 multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary, Pakistan, Egypt, and the Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omnichannel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals. Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.