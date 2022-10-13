Apparel Group is proud to announce its partnership with World Corporate Summit 2022 as an official Gold Sponsor. The summit will be held from November 21 to December 15 and will be attended by Key business leaders who will join together at the crossroads of international business for invite-only closed-door discussions and deal-making on changing industry dynamics, challenges, and opportunities, supported by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.

The 20 days summit will have over 100 roundtables across finance, business, media, technology, and industry verticals that intertwine the theme of sports. The itinerary will also offer attendees visits to key business and innovation districts in addition to opportunities to interact with the funding and investment community in the city.

“As Apparel Group continues to cement and strengthen its position as one of the leading retail conglomerate in the region and globally, we are pleased to announce our strategic partnership with World Corporate Summit (WCS) as a Gold Sponsor. WCS will be a unique platform amongst key regional and global business leaders and government institutions. As Apparel Group, this summit will solidify our contribution to the future of Dubai as it continues to establish itself as a global hub of commerce and trade,” said Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group

“Following the great success of Expo2020 Dubai, the World Corporate Summit is aligned to the United Arab Emirates’ objective of economic growth, by bringing global leaders together to share in the passion of football and develop partnerships during the world’s biggest sporting event,” said Bernard Caiazzo, President of the World Corporate Summit and the Global Football Alliance.

Coinciding with the 2022 World Cup, the inaugural edition of the World Corporate Summit is an exclusive invitation-only event organized with a mission of enabling collaborative dialogue to enable a new era of global economic growth in a post-pandemic world.

-Ends-

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2010 retail stores and 78 brands on all platforms while employing over 17,300 multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary, Pakistan, Egypt, and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia , and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

About World Corporate Summit (WCS)

‘A Platform for Impact: Twenty Days of Deal-Making’

From November 21st to December 15th, key business leaders from the world’s top companies, investment funds, and sports entities will come together for invite-only closed-door discussions and deal-making sessions on changing industry dynamics, challenges, and opportunities, supported by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism. Overlapping with the FIFA World Cup 2022 being held just 45 minutes away in Doha, this year’s summit will intertwine themes of sport and welcome VIPs to 100 intimate discussion sessions on major economic issues and sector-specific matters, with an overarching theme of sport, the World Corporate Summit (WCS) will host a variety of networking events and deals, galas, facility visits, and private meetings.