UAE:— Apex Group Ltd. (“Apex Group” or “the Group”), a global financial services provider, today announces the appointment of Richa Goyal as a Non-Executive Director of FundRock Investment Management Services (ME) Ltd (“FundRock Middle East”).

Richa brings over two decades of experience in financial services as a regulator and industry leader. She is currently Program Director at the Toronto Centre and has worked at National Stock Exchange of India and the Dubai Financial Services Authority (“DFSA”). At the DFSA she supervised asset managers, fund managers, trust services, corporate finance, private banking and Islamic finance institutions in the Dubai International Financial Centre (“DIFC”).

Most recently, she has worked as Compliance Officer and Money Laundering Reporting Officer with European banks including The Royal Bank of Scotland and Banque Internationale à Luxembourg S.A. covering private banking, investment banking and corporate banking in the Middle East and Africa. Her work focused on regulatory compliance and financial crime.

Richa has received a Master’s in Finance from City University, London, Advanced AML Certification from International Compliance Association, Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist and DIFC Academy certificate on Common Law, DIFC Laws and UAE Tax Law.

Apex Group’s ManCo services, delivered under the FundRock brands, enable more than 1,200 funds with a total of €221 billion in assets under management in 14 countries, to streamline their operations in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

As a fully authorised ManCo for Qualified Investor Funds and Exempt Funds, FundRock Middle East partners with asset managers, institutional clients and family offices who wish to establish funds and distribute them in the United Arab Emirates. FundRock Middle East’s third-party ManCo services are complemented by a wide range of Digital Banking, Fund Raising, Distribution and Administration solutions, as well as pioneering ESG Rating, Reporting and Advisory services offered through the wider Apex Group.

Christiane El Habre, Regional Managing Director - Middle East, Apex Group comments: “We are proud to announce the appointment of Richa to the board of FundRock Middle East. She brings decades of relevant experience as one of the most respected women in the asset management industry in the UAE. With her advice and support, we look forward to the significant value and opportunities for growth which Richa will create for both FundRock and our clients.”

Richa Goyal, Non-Executive Director, FundRock Middle East adds: “As part of the Apex Group, FundRock Middle East offers powerful capabilities for asset managers, enabling international flows of capital between the UAE and other global financial centres through its global network and reach. I share Apex Group’s commitment to driving women’s empowerment and gender equity in the financial services industry and have been impressed by the work of their Women’s Accelerator Programme and Networks. I am delighted to join FundRock’s Board of Directors in the Middle East and I look forward to drawing on my experience and knowledge to support their continued growth.”

About Apex Group

Apex Group Ltd., established in Bermuda in 2003, is a global financial services provider. With over 97 offices worldwide and 12,000+ employees in 39 countries, Apex Group delivers an expansive range of services to asset managers, financial institutions, private clients and family offices. The Group has continually improved and evolved its capabilities to offer a single-source solution through establishing the broadest range of services in the industry; including fund services, digital onboarding and bank accounts, depositary, custody, super ManCo services, corporate services including HR and Payroll and a pioneering ESG Ratings and Advisory solution. Apex Group’s purpose is to be more than just a financial services provider and is committed to driving positive change to address three core areas; the Environment and Climate Change, Women’s Empowerment and Economic Independence, Education and Social Mobility.

www.apexgroup.com

About FundRock

FundRock Management Company is a leading independent UCITS management company and AIFM investment fund manager headquartered in Luxembourg. It is a subsidiary of Apex Group. As of July 31, 2023, 600 employees of the companies under the FundRock brand* oversaw more than 1,200 funds with a total of €221 billion in assets under management in 14 countries. (* including FundRock, FundRock LIS and FundRock LRI).

https://www.fundrock.com/