Dubai: APCO Worldwide and Middlesex University Dubai (MDX Dubai) signed a memorandum of understanding to launch a partnership to share knowledge and explore how psychological principles and behavioral science research can be used to tackle real-world challenges.

“I am very excited to work with the brilliant students, professors and researchers at MDX Dubai over the next year to develop new approaches to better solve problems and deliver results for clients,” Tim Walmsley, head of APCO’s Change Management practice in MENA, said.

MDX Dubai is Dubai’s largest UK university licensed by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority. The University offers over 70 British foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate degree programs in a range of disciplines, across two state-of-the-art campuses in Dubai. Its academic programs are underpinned by innovative research, academic scholarship and professional practice, with the aim of immersing its students in industry knowledge from their first class to prepare them for global, rewarding careers. MDX Dubai transforms their students’ knowledge into action, empowering them to be professional, skilled individuals fit for the modern world, who are committed to lifelong learning and able to make an impact on the communities in which they live and work.

Under the MOU, APCO and MDX Dubai will explore opportunities for potential student engagement through knowledge sharing, internships, ideathons supported by awards and APCO guest lecture opportunities for the wider MDX Dubai student body. APCO will work with MDX Dubai’s Social Psychology Research Lab, led by Dr Nishtha Lamba, to gain insights for APCO’s projects from a behavioral science perspective.

Professor Cedwyn Fernandes, pro-vice chancellor of Middlesex University and director of Middlesex University Dubai, said, “we are proud to establish this new collaboration with APCO Worldwide, a world leader in strategic communications. We look forward to working with them to facilitate an environment for student engagement with industry and impactful research that solves global challenges. As Dubai’s largest UK university, this MOU cements our continued commitment to empowering our students’ academic curriculum with career-led education and making change on a global level by bringing together university communities and industry to create knowledge that benefits humanity.”

For almost 40 years, APCO has been a trusted advisor and partner to private, public and non-profit clients, helping them be catalysts for progress by navigating the challenges of today, acting with agility, anticipating social risk and building organizational reputations, relationships and solutions to succeed. Established by Margery Kraus as a single-person operation in 1984, APCO has grown to a global advisory and advocacy communications consultancy with offices in more than 30 markets and experience working in more than 80 markets globally, providing in-depth advice, perceptive guidance and creative approaches for its clients. APCO’s industry-leading team in the MENA region consists of more than 200 people from 26 countries working in teams across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Manama, Kuwait and Amman.

About APCO Worldwide

APCO Worldwide is an advisory and advocacy communications consultancy helping leading public and private sector organizations be catalysts for progress by navigating the challenges of today, acting with agility, anticipating social risk and building organizational reputations, relationships and solutions to succeed. APCO is an independent and majority women-owned business. For more information, please visit www.apcoworldwide.com.

About Middlesex University Dubai

Middlesex University (MDX) Dubai is the first overseas campus of the renowned Middlesex University based in London, UK. The University’s first learning space in Dubai opened at Dubai Knowledge Park (DKP) in 2005 and the second in Dubai International Academic City (DIAC) in 2021. The University is Dubai’s largest UK university licensed by KHDA for total student enrolment for the third consecutive year, with over 4,800 students studying with them from more than 120 nationalities.

The University offers a wide range of foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across both campuses. As well as having all the advantages associated with being a world-class British university, students at both Middlesex University Dubai campuses can benefit from all the opportunities afforded by a rapidly-developing modern city in the heart of the Middle East, while experiencing the diverse nationalities and cultures that make up the population of Dubai.

Middlesex University is a global university committed to meeting the needs and ambitions of a culturally and internationally diverse range of students, by providing challenging academic programmes underpinned by innovative research, grants and professional practice. Middlesex University Dubai prepares its students to be professional, skilled individuals who are ready for the modern world, committed to life-long learning and able to contribute to the communities in which they live and work.

For more information about the programmes and the range of scholarships and grants available, visit www.mdx.ac.ae.