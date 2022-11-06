CAIRO - The Chairman of the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI), Major General Eng. Mokhtar Abdel Latif, has received HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), for a meeting during which the two sides reviewed AOI’s vision for deepening and expanding electronics manufacturing and technologies.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in the areas of cooperation concerning the manufacturing of laptops and tablets, as well as ways of strengthening and opening new spheres of partnership, in addition to other topics including increasing marketing opportunities for jointly produced, high quality, competitive products to African and Arab countries' domestic and export markets.

In this regard, Major General Abdel Latif emphasized the importance of AOI’s plan in implementing the directives of Egypt’s President His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to strengthen local manufacturing and reduce imports of educational tools including computers, tablets, laptops, smart labs, and other modern electronic devices. Furthermore, he expressed his eagerness to expand cooperation with TAG.Global, praising its capabilities and expertise in the manufacturing of tablets, laptops, and other electronic items in accordance with international quality standards.

For his part, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh praised AOI’s role as well as its advanced technological capabilities that qualify it to produce modern, localized, scalable and innovative electronics in accordance with the best standards of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and digital transformation. He then expressed his readiness to strengthen the partnership and cooperation with the AOI to produce Arab products with international specifications for tablets, laptops, smartphones and modern electronic devices in line with the needs of modern educational systems.

