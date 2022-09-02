Abu Dhabi: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) today welcomed His Excellency Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the Minister of External Affairs of India, and engaged him in a fireside chat with His Excellency Nickolay Mladenov, Director General a.i. of AGDA.

The session was attended by diplomats and business leaders of various countries. The Academy’s faculty and students also attended the informative discussion, which shed light on pivotal issues related to global affairs and diplomacy.

The visit provided the Minister with a glimpse of AGDA’s module of training the next generation of diplomats who represent the UAE on the global stage while strengthening ties and relations with nations around the world, including India.

-Ends-

About the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA):

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) is a globally recognised diplomatic centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi, UAE. It delivers accredited academic programmes and high-impact executive training to develop future diplomats, as well as the government and business leaders of tomorrow. AGDA brings together an intellectual community from the world of diplomacy, academia and research. As a respected and evolving regional think tank, AGDA produces research that advances knowledge and capabilities relevant to the UAE’s foreign policy objectives. The Academy is a producer of leading resources, including indices and publications. Learn more at: http://agda.ac.ae/