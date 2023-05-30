Abu Dhabi-UAE:– The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), in collaboration with the General Secretariat of the Cabinet and the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC), launched TRAIN@AE, a global training platform aimed at upskilling and enhancing knowledge and skills of diplomats in the fields of international relations in line with the UAE’s foreign policy objectives and its international diplomatic profile. TRAIN@AE is one of the transformation projects within the performance agreements of the federal government entities for the year 2022, which was signed in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The performance agreements represent qualitative projects that move the country towards the future and enhance its competitiveness. Transformational projects are also characterised by achieving a significant impact in all sectors within short periods of time, ensuring the application of the new government work methodology of the UAE government.

As part of the lecture series, AGDA’s research faculty travelled to six capital cities around the world, where they hosted lectures and facilitated discussions with members of the UAE's diplomatic corps, members of the diplomatic community, and Emirati students on a wide range of topics such as diplomacy, climate change, GCC relations with countries in Asia and Africa, the role of women in diplomatic service and leadership and other current issues.

Commenting on the lecture program, His Excellency Nickolay Mladenov, Director General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, said, "This is a new initiative for the Academy, through which aim at expanding our expertise in foreign policy analysis and diplomatic skills training and engage with diplomats and students on the ground in different countries. These six lectures, which started at the UAE Embassy in Cairo, with a discussion on climate change, diplomacy and negotiations, are part of our aspirations to expand our reach and further improve our ability to cater to the needs of the UAE's dynamic foreign policy in a changing world."

His Excellency Dr Mohammed Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, confirmed: “TRAIN@AE supports the effort of the UAE government to accelerate the achievement of goals. Being the most prominent supporter of international cooperation during the next ten years, within the vision of ’We Are the Emirates 2031’, which requires qualitative and multiplied efforts that contribute to achieving government aspirations and reflect positively on society and the various sectors of the country. The UAE government's objective of enhancing international cooperation is in line with the 'We the UAE 2031' Vision. As per the vision, the UAE government has set out to make an immensely positive impact on both society and the world."

In addition to the lecture series, AGDA’s research faculty additionally conducted a new program titled ‘Generation Diplomacy’ offering an interactive platform where senior diplomats from various UAE embassies worldwide shared their experiences and expertise with aspiring foreign policy practitioners from all over the world. By fostering cross-cultural dialogue and exchanging best practices, the lecture series aims to enhance the UAE's reputation as a key promoter of international cooperation.

