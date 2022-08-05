Grand, raffle and Golden Summer draws to be held on 3rd September 2022

United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Mahzooz, the leading weekly live draw in the UAE that has so far created 25 millionaires, announced that the Golden Summer Draw which saw a winner of 1KG of gold on July 30th, has been extended for another month.

Mahzooz's participants in the weekly draws in August 2022 will automatically enter the Golden Summer Draw, which will be held on 3rd September 2022, along with the grand and raffle draws, giving one more lucky participant a chance to win a kilogram of 22ct gold.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for AED 35. Each bottle gives them an entry into the grand draw, another entry into the weekly raffle draws and in August, an additional chance to win one kilogram of gold through the Golden Summer Draw.

Every week, participants stand the chance of winning the grand prize of AED 10,000,000, the second prize of AED 1,000,000 and the third prize of AED 350, in addition to three guaranteed prizes totalling AED 300,000 in the raffle draw.

“July was a very special month for Mahzooz, not only because we had top prize winners of AED 10 million, but also because we gave away 1 KG of gold during our Golden Summer Draw. The additional gold prize was received with much excitement, so we decided to extend the opportunity to an additional winner in August” said Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, Managing Operator of Mahzooz.

Mahzooz, which means “lucky” in Arabic, has given away more than AED 245,000,000 in prize money, and is the leading weekly draw in the region that has changed people’s lives for the better not only through its generous prizes but also through its robust CSR program that has benefited over 8,000 individuals to date.

Every water bottle purchased to enter the draw, is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.