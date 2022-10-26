Saudi Fransi Capital, the Financial Advisor, Lead Manager, Bookrunner, and Underwriter, of the Initial Public Offering (the “IPO”) for Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services Company (“the Company”), announces the completion of the book-building process for the institutional tranche subscribed to the offered shares and the setting of the final offer price at SAR 185 per share, with a coverage ratio amounting to 61.4x of the total offer shares.

Knowing that the participating entities have subscribed to the offered shares in full, as four million five hundred thousand (4,500,000) ordinary shares were allocated to them, representing 100% of the total shares offered for subscription as a first stage.

Upon the successful completion of the book-building process, as a second stage, four hundred and fifty thousand (450,000) ordinary shares, representing 10% of the total shares offered for subscription, will be allocated to individual subscribers as a maximum.

It should be noted that Saudi Fransi Capital, in its capacity as Lead Manager, has completed with the receiving banks, the Banque Saudi Fransi, Riyad Bank, and Arab National Bank all necessary preparations for receiving subscriptions from the individual investors tranche, which will be only for one day on 01/11/2022. All information and details related to the offering are available in the prospectus published on the website of the Capital Market Authority www.cma.org.sa, the website of the Company www.2P.com.sa and the website of Saudi Fransi Capital Company www.sfc.com.sa.

