Dubai, United Arab Emirate: Andalusia Courtyard, the Dubai-based leading real estate developer, announced the successful launching of its new residential project “Maya Townhouse”, in Dubai, at a total cost AED 120 MN, whose first phase was sold out, and will be handed over soon.

This announcement took place in a special event, held recently by Andalusia Courtyard, and was attended by Saleh Tabbakh, the CEO of the company, and a number of clients, with the presence of the Syrian celebrity/ Samer Al Masri, who express his admiration for the new project.

“Maya Townhouse”, which is located in the Majan neighborhood in Dubai Land, is considered the first project by the Andalusia Courtyard in the sector of residential properties in Dubai, and its second project generally after the Andalusia Courtyard project, which is deemed new asset for the shopping in Dubai.

“Selling out the 1st of the company’s 1st residential project amidst huge turnover from the client, is deemed a powerful achievement”, Saleh Tabbakh, commented during the event.

“This project represents the extract of my personal experience in the real estate market since 2003, as it received my thoughts and the experiences that accumulated for me across my career in the real estate development in a big number of projects with the most prominent developers in Dubai”, Tabbakh added.

He disclosed that the current plan of the company focuses upon creating opportunities in the market to buy new plots within existent projects, as the company strives to develop new projects in the Dubai’s neighborhoods of Majan, Maydan and Khawaneej, as well as considering to access Abu Dhabi for the first time, with the aim of extending its portfolio in 2023.

Tabbakh noted that Maya Townhouse is based to the modern architectural style, and focused upon technical aspect, vast areas, high ceilings, and big windows to provide all rooms within the project with natural lighting.

“The project boasts European standards, as the majority of its building materials was selected from European countries. Moreover, the projects considered providing its tenants with vast areas and privacy, to differentiate itself from the other real estate projects in Dubai”, Tabbakh advised.

“We resorted to a number of real estate experts when we designed the project, to identify the market needs and aspirations, to assure that the projects meet the same. In this context, we benefited from the help of Waleed Al Zarooni, the real estate expert, and the CEO of W Capital Real Estate, who provided us with his experiences, and his remarks helped us immensely in building a distinguished property”, Tabbakh added.

Maya Townhouse is characterized by the fact that it was designed based on a study of the movement of the family within the house, taking into account the finest details to provide a comfortable lifestyle, e.g. locations of lightings and electrical plugs, ease of movement inside the house, providing the best model for home furnishings, choosing modern colors, providing sound and thermal insulation, with specifications which are far superior to the market standards.

“We seek to offer an ideal project to establish our own standards, to be our pilot for our next projects, as we work now in designing the 2nd phase of the Maya Townhouse, which will boast unprecedented features in the townhouse projects. For example, the 2nd phase will consist of a 3 rooms or 5 rooms townhouses, as well as vast floor gardens, and suspended ones, panoramic lifts, and completely new concepts for bathrooms that will be applied for the first time”, Tabbakh stated.

The project extends on an area of 70.000 square feet, consists of 30 luxurious units, and includes villas of three area categories i.e. (one bedroom, 2 and 3 bedrooms) + hall. The project boasts its location amidst green playgrounds & vast areas.

From his side, the Syrian artist/ Samer Al Masri, underlined the fact that Dubai managed to strengthen its status as a pioneering global destination, and became the main attraction hub for the wealthy and celebrities from all over the world, thanks to its advantages, including the highest standards of safety and security, ultramodern infrastructure, and luxurious lifestyle, let alone the recent amendments in the residence laws for expats and granting long residence visas for specific categories, and granting facilitations for investors as well.

“The launching of Andalusia Courtyard’s new project strengthens the economic and strategic orientations of Dubai, as it offers an exceptional and modern living experience, according to the highest criteria of comfort and welfare. Moreover, the project boasts European standards and provides its tenants with vast areas and special experience, which is not available in other real estate projects in Dubai”, Al Masri added.

In his turn, Waleed Al Zarooni, the CEO of W Capital Real Estate, which is the exclusive marketer of the project, stated that selling out the 1st phase of Maya Townhouse reflects its attraction, as well as the fact that it benefited from the current robust demand within Dubai’s real estate market.

“The project is characterized by its central location within Dubai land. Moreover, it provides its tenants with easy movement and access to Dubai’s landmarks and major touristic destinations, via the main road networks, e.g. e.g. Emirates Road, Umm-Suqeim Road and Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Road. Thus, the project is easily connected to all parts of Dubai, a matter which facilitated the marketing its 1st phase”, Al Zarooni concluded.

About Al-Al Andalusia Courtyard

Al Andalusia Courtyard Real Estate Developer, based in Dubai, was established in 2019 with the aim of attracting Saudi investments and financial portfolios, for commercial and service investment to the United Arab Emirates.

The company succeeded in attracting a number of Saudi shareholders, and developed its first projects, which is the "Andalusia Courtyard" shopping complex in the Emirate of Dubai.

The group includes a number of companies specialized in real estate development, maintenance, asset management, commercial investment, retail stores, general investments and real estate financing.

Al Andalusia Courtyard also works in the field of restaurants and obtains "franchise rights" from international restaurants, in addition to managing the assets that are being developed by it, and internally providing most of the administrative, engineering and commercial services.

About Saleh Tabakh:

Saleh Tabakh, who has extensive experience in the real estate market exceeding 18 years, has been CEO of Al Andalus Courtyard Real Estate Developer in Dubai since November 2020.

He was an adviser to the CEO and Head of Trade, Development and Operations in the “MAG Real Estate Development” between 2019 and 2020, on the board of “GLG”, a consultant based in New York City, between 2016 and 2021, CEO of the “Delta International” real estate company between 2014 and 2019 and General Manager for Middle East at the “United Excellence”group between 2013 and 2014.

He held several positions in the Dubai Properties Group over a period of ten years, including: Chief Commercial Officer between 2010 and 2012, Director of Marketing and Communications between 2009 and 2010, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing and Communications between 2007 and 2009, and Property Executives between 2006 and 2007. During his career he contributed to important projects such as the "Jumeirah Beach Residence", "Business Bay", "Sunrise and Sunset Mirdif", "Layan" and "Al Waha" projects in Dubailand, "Al Khail Gate" and "The Villa".

Saleh Tabakh supervised and contributed to more than 18 important real estate projects in the Emirate of Dubai, and participated with the Dubai Land Department in launching initiatives, the most important of which is the crowdfunding initiative, collective ownership, and other important initiatives.

He began his professional career in the field of building materials, where he worked in the technical support department in the "National Paints" factories between 2003 and 2006.

He holds a master's degree in business development in 2015 from the Open University in the United Kingdom, a master's degree in risk management in 2010 from the University of Bradford, and a bachelor's degree in entrepreneurship in 2003 from the University of Greenwich.