Manama: An Indonesian parliamentary delegation led by His Excellency Mr. Nono Sampono, the Indonesian parliament's Vice President - visited the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) to learn more about the training programmes and strategies, particularly in the field of Islamic finance. The delegation - received by the BIBF Director, Dr. Ahmed Al-Shaikh - also discussed ways of cooperation between the Institute and financial institutions in Indonesia.

At the start of the visit, Dr. Al-Shaikh briefed the delegation on the significant role the BIBF plays in supporting the banking and financial sector in Bahrain and the region, through bringing its world-class expertise and capabilities to employees working in the industry, especially in the field of Islamic finance, making it one of the world's leading training providers in this field.

The delegation was also introduced to the BIBF’s flagship academic and professional programmes which are developed in cooperation with some of the world's leading academic and training institutions, with a particular focus on Islamic finance; given the increasingly growing demand on that service across the world.

During the visit, Dr. Al-Shaikh highlighted the importance of bolstering cooperation between the BIBF and other banking financial institutions in the region and worldwide, as part of the Institute’s vision to enhance human capital performance in accordance with the latest international best practices.

Praising the outstanding performance of the BIBF, His Excellency Mr. Sampono said: “We are looking forward to enhancing collaboration with the BIBF to transfer its wealth of knowledge and expertise to Indonesian institutions working in the banking and financial sector. In addition to strengthening the Bahrain-Indonesia ties, this collaboration would also improve the performance of the Indonesian banking industry, particularly in the field of Islamic banking.

At the end of the visit, the delegation was taken on a tour across the BIBF building facilities, applauding the Institute’s unique performance, advanced capabilities, as well as the great technical support provided to students and trainees.

