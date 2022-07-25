Dubai, UAE: AmiViz, the Middle East region’s first enterprise B2B marketplace today announced the launch of their new Customer Loyalty Program that is aimed at attracting new customers and retaining the existing ones. The company has curated this new loyalty program aimed at presenting a strong technical value and pre-sales support to its customers, which are willing to work with AmiViz team offering more personalized customer engagement strategies and unique value propositions.

The Program primarily covers the technical aspects that helps in business decision, assessment and nurturing of a technology to explore feasibility and interoperability to seamlessly fit into the eco-system of other technologies within the customers network and business environment.

Shahnawaz Sheikh, Vice President – Business Strategy at AmiViz said “Our new customer loyalty program enables customers to understand the working of technology in tandem with other technologies in their unique working environment without exposing or impacting their network and business environment that benefits customers assessment and evaluation of products and services before they are acquired or deployed in production environment of customer’s business. The market currently lacks to offer such an proposition and AmiViz with this loyalty program intends to fill the gap and offer customer the option to evaluate and choose right technology.”

The eligibility criteria for the AmiViz Customer Loyalty Programme is well defined and it states that the customers who has purchased two or more technologies in the last 12 months are qualified to subscribe in this programme. The key benefits of the programme are listed below:

Platform Access: Customers can request for demo or training access to the platform by requesting the session via the Mobile App or Portal Access. The access is available during the working hours and in future it will be enabled for 24/7 access.

Named Technical Account Manager: Each customer will be assigned a named technical account manager who manages the customer requests and customization of demo or training platform. Upon request, the TAM will customize the demo environment with integration and interoperability setup for customer to have hands-on experience with multiple technologies.

Bring Your Own Software License: Customers are allowed to install a software of their choice if it is not part of the existing demo inventory, this will be done in close coordination with TAM, multiple other factors are considered and assessed from technical, storage, duration and resources perspective to assist further.

Bring Your Own Log Data: The platform encourages customers to bring their own log data to simulate the required environment away from their own network. The log data helps build a simulated environment within the eco-system of multiple technologies and view them on dashboard or generate reports or simply navigate the interface to observe diverse results.

Beta Tester: If customer would like to beta test any vendor’s new releases, AmiViz TAM will facilitate in getting this done. AmiViz TAM will nominate the customer as Beta tester, obtain the Beta license and help install in customer environment or AmiViz’s Demo platform. Customer can evaluate and submit their inputs/feedback directly to vendor.

Training/Certification: The platform can be made available for training purposes with customization and integration of multi-technology. Additionally, customer’s get informed about training calendar run by the vendors within EMEA region.

About AmiViz

AmiViz is the first B2B enterprise marketplace focused on the cybersecurity industry in the Middle East, designed specially to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Driven by innovation and AI-powered technology, the platform provides a unique collaboration platform through a mobile app on iOS and Android, as well as a web-based platform to enterprise resellers, consultants, system integrators, channel partners and vendors.

AmiViz offers its one-of-a-kind consumer-style e-commerce platform with a fusion of human touch, offering products and services catering to localized market conditions and regulations across the Middle East. For more information, visit www.amiviz.com.