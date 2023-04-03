Dubai, UAE – AmiViz, the Middle East region’s first enterprise B2B marketplace, today announced that the company has entered into a strategic partnership with Safe Decision, a Saudi Arabia based cybersecurity company working towards addressing the cybersecurity challenges that the world is facing today with effective and efficient solutions. Safe Decision has been onboarded to the AmiViz B2B Platform and can be accessed by resellers through their mobile app.

Safe Decision boosts a variety of cybersecurity solutions and services in addition to the (SCP) platform which is a comprehensive Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) platform that supports local and global organizations apply national and international frameworks to facilitate the risk assessment and compliance processes to organizations across the globe. AmiViz has the mandate to cover the entire Middle East region and take Safe Decision (SCP) platform far deeper into the region.

Ilyas Mohammed, COO at AmiViz said “We are pleased to be strengthen our portfolio with Safe Decision and believe that this platform will bring great value to enterprises in the region with their GRC initiatives.”

“This partnership enables us to strengthen our approach to enterprise customers in the region and give them access to the world-class solution that fits their need,” Ilyas added.

AmiViz will work closely with Safe Decision to launch several new channel initiatives to enhance collaboration and drive greater customer value. AmiViz will help conduct technical and sales workshops, support proof of concept, and extend pre-sales, implementation, and first-line support to its partners across the region.

Fahad AlFaify, CEO at Safe Decision said” we are very excited to be partnered with AmiViz to expand our state-of-the-art products and services to the enterprise in the Gulf and North Africa regions. After the success we made in Saudi Arabia market for last 10 years serving enterprise and different sectors, we are confident that we will make new milestones with the support of Amiviz professional team.”

About AmiViz

AmiViz is the first B2B enterprise marketplace focused on the cybersecurity industry in the Middle East, designed specially to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Driven by innovation and AI-powered technology, the platform provides a unique collaboration platform through a mobile application on iOS and Android, as well as a web-based platform to enterprise resellers, consultants, system integrators, channel partners, and vendors.

AmiViz offers a one-of-a-kind consumer-style e-commerce platform with a fusion of human touch, offering products and services catering to localized market conditions and regulations across the Middle East. For more information, visit www.amiviz.com.

About Safe Decision

Safe Decision is a cybersecurity company established in 2013. It aims to facilitate innovative services and solutions that assist organizations in overcoming cybersecurity challenges in the fields of Managed Security Services, Private Cloud Services, and Cybersecurity Products.

Our mission is to provide industry-leading Cybersecurity services and Cloud-based products that meets our customers’ needs, enhance satisfaction, and help them excel with their digital transformation journey. For more information, visit www.safedecision.com.sa

