Dubai, UAE - AmiViz, the Middle East region’s first enterprise B2B marketplace for cybersecurity, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Threatcop, a pioneer in People Security Management Category. Threatcop products and solutions will now be available in the AmiViz B2B marketplace to resellers from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and Egypt, among others in the region through the AmiViz online portal or AmiViz mobile app.

As cyber threats continue to evolve and become more sophisticated, organizations worldwide are increasingly recognizing the need for comprehensive security measures. Threatcop has been at the forefront of addressing these challenges, offering state-of-the-art solutions designed to protect businesses from internal and external threats. By pioneering the comprehensive People Security Management (PSM) and the exclusive AAPE Framework, Threatcop is committed to shaping a future where human behaviour is a cornerstone of robust cybersecurity.

Threatcop believes this framework empowers organizations to achieve proactive defence, enhance employee awareness, and build a resilient security posture against modern cyber threats. It uses simulations, gamification, and real-time attack scenarios to keep employees engaged and proactively identify and stop threats. The company fosters a security awareness culture where everyone feels empowered to report suspicious activity and take action.

Threatcop provides tools like anonymous reporting channels and real-time threat intelligence to keep everyone in the loop. This creates a collaborative environment where employees feel valued, and their contributions are recognised.

The company has enabled over 750+ organisations across 30+ countries to build an impenetrable defence against cyber-attacks. They cater to diverse industries, from finance and healthcare to e-commerce and cloud services.

Amiviz and Threatcop‘s partnership aims to bridge the gap between technology and human interactions, recognising that employees are often considered the weakest link in an organisation's security posture. Threatcop's solutions empower organisations to use the four phases of the AAPE model - Assess, Aware, Protect and Empower, with their workforce, creating a strong human line of defence against cyber threats.

By leveraging Amiviz's expertise, Threatcop aims to offer innovative solutions to organizations in the Middle East, helping them stay ahead of evolving cyber threats. Amiviz's established relationships with channel partners and end-customers in the region will enable Threatcop to swiftly expand its market outreach and provide its People Security Management Category to a broader audience.

"Amiviz is excited to partner with Threatcop in extending their pioneering People Security Management to the Middle East," said Ilyas Mohammed, COO of Amiviz. "Our collaboration aims to protect organisations against cyber threats by highlighting the importance of human actions in maintaining robust security postures. With Amiviz's local market knowledge and Threatcop's cutting-edge solutions, we are confident in providing a safer digital environment for businesses in the Middle East."

Threatcop's Founder and CEO, Pavan Kushwaha, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "By joining forces with Amiviz, we will be able to make significant strides in delivering People Security Management to the Middle East market. We can empower organisations to build a security culture that engages employees and safeguards against cyber threats. We are excited to embark on this journey together and look forward to the positive impact we can make."

Amiviz and Threatcop are confident that their collaborative efforts will deliver unparalleled security solutions to the Middle East. Together, they aim to revolutionise the cybersecurity landscape by offering human-centric security measures that protect organisations from within.

About AmiViz

AmiViz is the first B2B enterprise marketplace focused on the cybersecurity industry in the Middle East, designed specially to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Driven by innovation and AI-powered technology, the platform provides a unique collaboration platform through a mobile application on iOS and Android, as well as a web-based platform to enterprise resellers, consultants, system integrators, channel partners, and vendors.

AmiViz offers a one-of-a-kind consumer-style e-commerce platform with a fusion of human touch, offering products and services catering to localized market conditions and regulations across the Middle East. For more information, visit www.amiviz.com.

Media Contact

Sanjeev Kant

Vistar Communications

PO Box 127631

Dubai, UAE

Email: sanjeev@vistarmea.com