The American University in Dubai (AUD) emerged as the winner in Software AG’s (Frankfurt TecDAX: SOW) Future Disruptors Program’s 2023 edition for UAE with their project, ‘A.G.A.T.E – Charting Mines, Shaping Futures, Saving Lives.’ The innovation promises to enhance mine safety by providing autonomous mapping, air quality monitoring, and emergency guidance for miners.

The Future Disruptors Program, now in its fourth edition, is an annual university competition hosted by Software AG to promote ingenious solutions for sustainable urban living. AUD’s project, ‘A.G.A.T.E,’ outperformed a total of 12xx entries and among the three finalists universities showcased during GITEX Global across the UAE.

The winning project introduces an Autonomous Safety Navigator, a robotic system designed to map underground mines and regularly monitor air quality to ensure worker health and safety. In emergencies, A.G.A.T.E serves as a guide for miners to reach safety.

The gala event, where AUD was declared the winner, was graced by notable guests and respected jury members. The jury included esteemed government officials and experts from the technology and innovation sector, representing organizations that included Digital Dubai, Ministry of Education-UAE, Ministry of Community Development–UAE, DEWA, and du Telecom.

As recipients of Software AG’s Future Disruptors Program top honor, AUD’s A.G.A.T.E has earned an internship opportunity at a Software AG office in the Middle East. This accomplishment highlights AUD’s dedication to fostering the upcoming wave of innovators. It emphasizes the pivotal role of technology in advancing mine safety, aligning with initiatives like the Future Disruptors Program.

About Software AG

Software AG helps companies create effortlessly connected experiences for their customers, employees and partners. Its enterprise-grade iPaaS integrates anything, anywhere, any way users want by bringing application, data, B2B, API and event integration together in the same generative AI-enabled platform.

Trusted by the world’s best brands for more than 50 years, Software AG enables end-to-end visibility and governance across geographies, IT environments, and complex business ecosystems, with hybrid multi-cloud connectivity, and enterprise-grade security relied on by banks, governments, and corporations around the world.

Software AG is majority owned by Silver Lake, the global technology investment firm. For more information, visit www.softwareag.com. And follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Future Disruptors Program

Future Disruptors Program is an annual student initiative for undergraduates from across the region with chapters in UAE and Saudi Arabia. The program aims to nurture innovation by bridging the gap between current developments in the corporate world with increasing expectations of the ‘digitally-native’ workforce and citizens of tomorrow. Participants are encouraged to address real-world challenges using popular and emerging technologies to create innovative models using UNDP’s sustainable goals. The program empanels advocates of leading organisations in the region as members of the jury who run a rigorous judging process along with online voting to award the most deserving idea as part of the city’s innovation agenda.

