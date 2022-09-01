Riffa - Bahrain: After over a year of planning, training, consistency and dedication, American School of Bahrain (ASB) has officially received authorization as an IB World School offering the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) in Grades 11 & 12.

The IBDP approach to learning covers six subject groups and the DP core, comprising Theory of Knowledge (TOK), Creativity, Activity, Service (CAS) and the Extended Essay. Through the DP core, students reflect on the nature of knowledge, complete independent research and undertake a project that often involves community service.

Additionally, the IBDP provides several resources for educators to improve their level of expertise, thereby optimizing the learning process at the school. Through shared service-oriented events and challenging courses, the program provides students with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn, explore, and develop together. Additionally, Grade 10 students will be offered pre-IB classes to prepare them for the IBDP.

Dr. Juan Saavedra, the newly appointed Middle & High School principal commented, “The efficacy of the IBDP has been proven time and time again; students who have earned the IB diploma perform better at their studies, are admitted to the best universities and, more importantly, become responsible members of local, national and global communities.”

Founding Director, Dave McMaster, said “The qualification process for IB authorization is not easy; before being authorized to offer IB courses, a school needs to meet a certain standard in terms of professionalism, expertise and overall quality. I’m happy and proud that ASB passed the selection criteria with flying colors.”

The IBDP will be offered at ASB starting from the 2022-2023 academic year. Commenting on the benefits for students, Mr. McMaster said that ASB’s aim from the onset was to prepare the next generation of global leaders. “The IBDP will not only help them get into the top universities of the world, but will also provide students with academic rigor, good habits, and an international perspective to prepare them for the future,” he added.

American School of Bahrain is currently accepting enrollments for all grades. Those interested can contact the admissions office at 17211800 or visit the website at www.asb.bh to book a tour or find out more.

-Ends-

For media enquiries, please contact:

Obai & Hill

Design and PR Agency

www.obaiandhill.com

Kartikeya Mehta

kartikeya@obaiandhill.com