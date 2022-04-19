Manama – The American Chamber of Commerce in Bahrain (AmCham) hosted a majlis for its members which featured a fireside chat with HE Abdulla Al Khalifa, Ambassador for the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United States of America and HE Steven Bondy, Ambassador for the United States of America to the Kingdom of Bahrain. The event was opened by AmCham Bahrain President, Qays Zu’bi, Senior Partner, Zu’bi Partners and moderated by AmCham Vice President, Ali Moosa, Vice Chairman and Senior Country Officer, JP Morgan and Chase Bank.

The two Ambassadors discussed the US-Bahrain bilateral relationship, the longstanding security and trade partnerships, recent developments to facilitate more U.S. investment in Bahrain, and initiatives to encourage more bilateral trade of goods and services that can bring more needed products and expertise to each market, as well as, answered questions from the members. Topics included the Free Trade Agreement, US Trade Zone, Trusted Traveler Program, Sea to Hub Logistics Partnership, aluminum tariffs, financing and programs to help bring needed US technology and expertise to develop the new O&G fields, alternative energy, and space exploration sectors.

AmCham Bahrain appreciated the opportunity to use its platform to bring together the Ambassadors with AmCham business leaders representing all sectors for networking, discussion, and an update on current trade issues and opportunities.

