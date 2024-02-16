Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed HE Mohammad Abu Jafar, Ambassador of Bangladesh to the UAE. During the meeting, the ambassador learned about DEWA’s pioneering projects and initiatives.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer welcomed the ambassador of Bangladesh and emphasised DEWA’s keenness to strengthen cooperation with diplomatic and consular missions in the UAE. Al Tayer showcased the projects, initiatives, and plans launched by DEWA to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. DEWA is developing the clean and renewable energy sector in line with Dubai’s direction to expand clean energy projects. This supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. One of DEWA’s key projects to achieve this goal is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world, based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, with a planned production capacity of 5,000MW by 2030.

Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s adoption of the Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and digitalisation, promoting world-class infrastructure with the highest levels of reliability, efficiency, and availability, as well as accelerating investments in disruptive technologies. DEWA has set unprecedented global standards in the energy and water sectors and came in the top position globally in more than 10 KPIs in its areas of work. DEWA has surpassed prominent utilities in Europe and the USA in all global competitiveness indicators. In 2023, DEWA reduced the electricity Customer Minutes Lost (CML) in Dubai to 1.06 minutes, which is the lowest in the world. DEWA has also reduced losses in electricity transmission and distribution networks to 2.0% last year, which is also the lowest in the world. In 2023, water network losses were at 4.6%, which is the lowest in the world.

The ambassador of Bangladesh praised DEWA’s efforts in clean and renewable energy, as well as its expertise and global experiences in this sector.