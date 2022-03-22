Kicking off on March 18th, the Ramadan Sale on Amazon.sa will run for ten days, with deals on more than 30 product categories including groceries, appliances, kitchen, home, fashion, and more, across local brands via Amazon.sa/shoplocal and international brands

Prime members on Amazon.sa will enjoy 24-hour early access to deals from midnight on March 17th, Free Same-Day Delivery on eligible orders, additionally there will be no minimum purchase on free international shipping from Amazon US via Amazon Global Store during the sale

Mastercard will donate the value of one meal to the Saudi Food Bank for every customer order made using Mastercard on Amazon.sa throughout Ramadan

Saudi Arabia — Amazon.sa today announced a new sales event, the Ramadan Sale, kicking off from midnight on March 18 and running until March 27. Spanning a wide range of product categories with thousands of deals across groceries, appliances, kitchen, home, fashion, and more, the new sale will help customers get everything they want and need for Ramadan preparations while making incredible savings.

Prime members on Amazon.sa will also enjoy a full 24-hour early access to the deals starting from midnight on March 17, in addition to enjoying no minimum order for free international shipping from Amazon US via Amazon Global Store during the sale. Customers who aren’t Prime members can sign up for a free 30-day trial on www.amazon.sa/prime to be among the first to shop Ramadan Sale deals and explore the full range of Prime membership shopping and entertainment benefits.

Customers shopping the Ramadan Sale on Amazon.sa will have access to thousands of deals, with discounts of up to 50% off their must-haves for the month. Customers shopping on Amazon.sa during the Ramadan Sale, will be able to support local businesses by visiting the ‘Shop Local’ storefront via www.amazon.sa/shoplocal, presenting a curated collection connecting local businesses such as Trinkets Boutique and Sleep X Factory, with customers throughout the sale. The Ramadan Sale on Amazon.sa will also feature thousands of deals on international brands including Samsung, Philips, Tide, Black+Decker, and Tefal.

In the spirit of giving, Amazon and Mastercard are supporting the Saudi Food Bank “Itaam” efforts to help those in need. For every customer order made using Mastercard on Amazon.sa during the full month of Ramadan, Mastercard will donate the value of one meal to the Saudi Food Bank with a target of supplying over 500,000 meals.

Abdo Chlala, GCC Director, Amazon Middle East and North Africa, said: “We are proud to be introducing our Ramadan Sale on Amazon.sa to help customers save both time and money this season. Ramadan is one of the most important times of the year for shoppers in Saudi Arabia, and we have worked with our selling partners, top local and international brands, and banking partners to offer some of our most exciting savings of up to 50% for customers. Our Prime members can also enjoy additional benefits such as early access to the sale and free international shipping via Amazon Global Store. With ten days packed with discounts, we hope shoppers in Saudi Arabia enjoy the sale, and we are confident there is something for everyone this Ramadan. We are also a proud champion of the initiative with Mastercard, supporting the Saudi Food Bank, and aim to raise maximum awareness around it as part of our activities to support those in need during the month of Ramadan.”



Amazon.sa customers using SABB cards will also get an additional instant 15% discount off on eligible orders up to SAR 100 when using the code SABB15 on the Ramadan Sale orders between March 18th and March 27th, and 0% Installments on orders above SAR 500. Customers shopping on Amazon.sa through the Tabby app will get the chance to enjoy 12% cashback on their orders throughout the Ramadan Sale. Prime members will enjoy early access to a range of the Ramadan Sale deals with 15% off from March 17th when using their SABB card with code PRIME15.

The Ramadan Sale Deals on Amazon.sa

The Ramadan Sale will feature incredible savings for customers. A selection of some of the best deals shoppers can expect includes:

Electronics

Save up to 22% on Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

Save up to 20% on SoundPEATS earbuds and fitness trackers

Save up to 19% on Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and up to 11% on Samsung Galaxy M12 and S20 devices

Amazon Devices

Save up to 40% on Echo devices

Save up to 35% on Kindle and 31% on Kindle Paperwhite

Save up to 32% on Ring Stick Up Cam Battery and up to 29% on Ring Indoor Cam

Save up to 32% on Echo Show 5

Save up to 40% on Echo Dot

Video Games

Save up to 32% on Oculus Quest 2

Save up to 19% on Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop

Save up to 15% on Xbox Series S

Home & Kitchen

Save up to 46% on Dettol Antiseptic Antibacterial Disinfectant Liquid

Save up to 44% on Tide Automatic Powder Detergent

Save up to 39% on security eufyCam 2

Save up to 32% on Tefal Optigrill+

Save up to 31% on Black+Decker Rice Cooker

Save up to 22% Ecovacs Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Save up to 20% on Philips Air Fryer

Save up to 10% on Nutricook Smart Pot Prime and Nutribullet

Sports & Fitness

Save up to 16% on Skyland treadmills

Personal Care & Beauty

Save up to 18% on the Philips Series 3000 showerproof body groomer

Books, Toys & Games

Save up to 32% on Limodo Drifting Electric Power Scooter Mini3

Save up to 23% on Razor’s E200 Electric Scooter

For the Little Ones

Save up to 32% on BabyJoy Compressed Diamond Pad

Save up to 26% on Pampers Premium Care

The Ramadan Sale Deals on Amazon US eligible items on Amazon.sa via Global Store

Customers can also shop thousands of Amazon US deals during The Ramadan Sale on Amazon.sa, including:

Beauty – Save up to 45% on items from CeraVe, Oral-B, and Gillette.

Home- Save up to 25% on items from Shark, Lodge, and Contigo.

Electronics – Save up to 25% on items from Bang & Olufsen and HyperX.

Prime members can enjoy 24-hour early access to the Ramadan Sale from midnight on March 17, along with a range of exclusive membership benefits on Amazon.sa including:

Free Same-Day Delivery – Order before 12 pm, get items in the same day in Riyadh and Jeddah with Free Same-Day Delivery promise on eligible products, with no minimum purchase.

Free One-Day Delivery – Order today, get items tomorrow with our Free One-Day delivery promise on eligible products, with no minimum purchase.

Free Delivery from Amazon US via the.sa Global Store – Save on shipping with free delivery for international orders, with no minimum purchase during the Ramadan sale, on Prime-eligible products shipped via Global Store

Binge-Worthy Entertainment – Enjoy unlimited access to Prime Video, where members can stream or download thousands of award-winning movies and TV series, including Amazon Originals such as Wheel of Time, The Tomorrow War, and Hotel Transylvania 2.

Prime Gaming – Unlock instant access to tons of exclusive content for your favorite games, a rotating collection of free PC games, and a free Twitch channel subscription.

Customers can make their shopping experience even easier by downloading the Amazon app to browse and shop Ramadan Sale deals or shop directly on www.amazon.sa. All Amazon.sa deliveries can be paid through online payment options including credit and debit cards or Amazon.sa Gift Cards, which also offer an easy, simple, and convenient gifting experience to friends and family.

