Muscat: Dhofar Automotive, the official distributor of Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, Ram, Fiat and Alfa Romeo vehicles in the Sultanate of Oman, has launched its appealing summer offers on a distinguished range of popular models of Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and RAM vehicles. These offers extend until the end of September 2022 and are accompanied by a set of very valuable benefits, which include very competitive prices and easy installments. In addition to free service for up to 5 years on selected models, 5-year warranty, 5-year roadside assistance, free registration for the first year, and other great benefits.

Dhofar Automotive offers a Chrysler 300C model with a monthly installment starting from OMR 268 per month. This is in addition to a 3-year/60000km service, a 5-year/100,000km warranty, a 5-year roadside assistance service, and a free registration for the first year.

The offer includes a distinguished range of Jeep models and the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee L with three rows of seats, which is offered in a monthly installment starting from OMR 283. In addition to 5-years/10,000 km maintenance service, free registration for the first year, 5-years/100,000 km warranty, and 5 years of roadside assistance. The offer also includes the 4-door Jeep Wrangler with monthly instalments starting from OMR 275. It also includes the wonderful Jeep Gladiator models with monthly instalments starting from OMR 243, and the three models are accompanied by an impressive package of benefits including 3-years/60000km service, 5-years / 100,000km warranty, and 5-year roadside assistance, in addition to free registration for the first year.

This amazing offer includes the famous Dodge Challenger with monthly instalments starting from OMR 255 per month, the Charger with a monthly installment starting from OMR 267 per month, and the Durango with a monthly installment starting from OMR 295. In addition to 3 years/60000km of free service, 1-year free registration, 5-years/100000km warranty, and 5 years of roadside assistance.

The Dhofar Automotive offers also includes a distinguished range of RAM 1500 double-cabin vehicles with a monthly installment starting from OMR 265. The range includes Big Horn, Limited, Rebel and Rebel GT. All RAM models included in the offer period comes with 5 years of free service, 1 year of free registration, 5-years warranty and 5 years of roadside assistance.

Commenting on the launch of these appealing offers, Hatem Al-Najjar, General Manager of Dhofar Automotive, said, “Dhofar Automotive has provided a wide range of popular models to its valued customers in its appealing summer offers. All the cars included in the offer have distinctive capabilities and great potential that have made them a leading position among other models in their class. These models also gained the confidence of car enthusiasts with strong performance due to their world-class quality. This offer is a great opportunity for powerful car enthusiasts to own a Chrysler, Jeep and Dodge model or RAM vehicle, with affordable easy installments and a package of free services for up to 5 years on select models. Apart from a wide range of valuable benefits and guaranteed cash gifts, they can also enjoy an incredible driving experience every day and peace of mind that will last for years to come.”

"The offers of the Dhofar Automotive that were recently launched are valid until 30th September. Therefore, I would like to invite all adventure and strong performance enthusiasts to visit the showrooms of Dhofar Automotive in Wattayah, Azaiba, Sohar, Nizwa, and Salalah. It is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of the presented offers, enjoy their advantages and own one of the leading cars in its class with great capabilities on different roads with a distinctive package of free services, competitive prices, and easy installments,” he added.

In the Sultanate, Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, Ram, Fiat and Alfa Romeo models are available in Dhofar Automotive showrooms, with different categories of fittings. For further information on Dhofar Automotive, please visit www.dhofarautomotive.com or call 24500530.

About Dhofar Automotive

Established in 2010 as a joint venture between The Zubair Automotive Group and Shanfari Automotive, Dhofar Automotive is an authorised distributor for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Mopar brands in Oman.

Over the past seven years, Dhofar Automotive has built a strong reputation for its total commitment to delivering innovative and exceptional customer service in both sales and after sales. Continuing to invest heavily on network expansion and facility enhancement, the company today sports six showrooms and nine service stations across the county, placing itself amongst the strongest dealership networks in the country.

Supported by Stellantis and backed by the iconic personalities of its eight distinct brands, Dhofar Automotive continues to secure a healthy market share for each brand it represents. The company’s ultimate goal, however, has always been to become a trusted lifetime partner for each and every one of its customers.