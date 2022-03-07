Riyadh: Al Rajhi Capital in its capacity as the Financial Advisor, Lead Manager, Bookrunner and Underwriter of the public offering of Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Company (AMAK) announced the completion of the book building process for the participating parties. The final offer price is set at 63 Saudi Riyals per share, with a coverage reaching 73.6 times of the offered shares. The value of the submitted bids reached 91.8 billion Saudi Riyals and (19,800,000) shares, representing 100% of total offer shares, were allocated to participating parties.

Al Rajhi Capital added that the retail subscription for 5,940,000 shares representing 30% of the offer shares will commence on Wednesday 06/08/1443H corresponding to 09/03/2022G. The subscription will run for three (3) days until the end of Friday 08/08/1443H corresponding to 11/03/2022G. The receiving agents accepting retail subscriptions are Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi National Bank and Riyad Bank.

For more information and review of the prospectus, please refer to the website of the Capital Market Authority (www.cma.org.sa), the website of Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Company "AMAK” ( www.amak.com.sa), and the website of Al Rajhi Capital, (www.alrajhi-capital.com).

-Ends-

Overview of AMAK

Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Company was established on 09/10/1428H, corresponding to 21 October 2007G. AMAK key operations include the Al Masane Copper Zinc Mine and Guyan Gold Mine. Al Masane Mine is located at Al Masane main camp and produces copper and zinc in concentrate and gold and silver in dore as byproducts. Guyan Mine is located at 12 kilometers away from Al Masane Mine and it produces gold in dore.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.amak.com.sa