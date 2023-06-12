Dubai- UAE: With a commitment to secure a prosperous future for Emiratis in the country, Alshaya Group recently hosted a commemorative lunch to recognise and congratulate the Alshaya Emirati workforce. The event was hosted at The Cheesecake Factory, Mall of Emirates, in the presence of HE Farida Abdulla Al Ali, Assistant Undersecretary of National Employment at Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Mohammed Alshaya – Executive Chairman of Alshaya Group, John Hadden – CEO of Alshaya Group, and other officials.

“Employing Emiratis at Alshaya is a priority we stand by, especially when it comes to our contribution towards the economic growth and progress of UAE. We recognise Emiratisation as a competitive advantage that is vital to our long-term success and fully support the government’s vision of increasing the employment of UAE nationals in the private sector,” expressed John Hadden during the event.

“We believe in the need to provide every Emirati with the best opportunities when it comes to offering jobs or training, and we are very proud of our track record in recruiting nationals. Empowering Emirati talent to join us is at the heart of our Emiratisation program, and we aim to attract and empower our national talent by providing them with a suite of tools to develop and grow in various fields, not just at the stores but also at the Head Office,” said Mahdi Hasan – Recruitment Business Partner at Alshaya Group.

Currently, Alshaya has employed Emiratis working in different roles across global brands like Starbucks, H&M, Mothercare, Boots, beauty brands like MAC and Jo Malone, as well as hospitality brands like The Cheesecake Factory, with many more currently on the onboarding stage to join our portfolio of brands.

Over the years, Alshaya has participated in a number of initiatives introduced to support nationals and encourage youth to take up employment in the private sector. These include participation in talent enhancement programs like Nafis, career fairs, and the ‘Yes to work’ campaign.

About Alshaya Group

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned enterprise, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of well-loved international brands to customers.

Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across MENA, Turkiye and Europe, with thousands of stores, cafes, restaurants, and leisure destinations, as well as a large scale online and digital business.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, Home Furnishings and Leisure & Entertainment, Alshaya Group colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.

Fresh, modern and relevant, Alshaya’s constantly evolving portfolio reflects the choices and lifestyle of its customers. From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, through to local coffee shops, drive-thrus and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the brands they love in the places they want to be. Brands such as Starbucks, H&M, Mothercare, Debenhams, American Eagle Outfitters, P.F. Chang’s, The Cheesecake Factory, The Body Shop, M.A.C, Victoria’s Secret, Boots, Pottery Barn and KidZania.

Learn more about Alshaya Group at www.alshaya.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

