ALQAMZI Developments Egypt Co. announced that it has achieved EGP 9 billion in contractual sales in the past months.

ALQAMZI Developments Egypt, was able to achieve EGP 1 B. in sales during its participation in the Cityscape Egypt 2023 exhibition, which was held from September 20 to 23, 2023.

ALQAMZI Developments Egypt Co.’s pavilion witnessed throughout the exhibition days so much demand from clients, that the company achieved the targeted sales in the first hours of the first day of the exhibition’s launch, as the company attained in 8 hours sales of EGP 600 Million.

The increased demand from clients contributed to the company launching a new phase of projects to meet their requests and the units offered were sold out completely with a price increase.

Eng. Yasser Zidan, Executive Chairman of Al Qamzi Developments Egypt, affirmed that the large sales and increasing demand for the company’s projects reflect the extent of clients confidence in the company, its credibility, and its strong previous work, as well as the excellence of the projects and the provision of added value to the Egyptian market.

Eng. Yasser Zidan revealed that the company achieved, within a year of launching its Seazen project on the Northern Coast, EGP 8 Billion, representing %30 of the project’s total sales, and this comes as a result of the distinctive location and high implementation rates.

He emphasized that the company is always keen to select the locations of its projects with great care, as it believes that the strategic location is one of the most important factors that leads towards achieving added value and contributes to meeting clients needs.

He added that the company is also keen to contract with major specialized companies to implement modern designs and take into consideration the latest construction methods and sustainability standards.

The Seazen project, scheduled to be completed within 5 years, is located on an area of 204 acres on the Northern Coast, at kilometer 170 in the Dabaa area, and the project investments amount to EGP 14 Billion.

The Seazen project consists of 2,200 residential units, including chalets, villas of various sizes and many models of two, three, and four rooms, while the units are delivered fully finished with kitchens and air conditioners.

Great care was taken to design the units with gradual heights up to more than 47 metres above sea level, allowing all the units to see the sea, while green spaces represent more than %85 of the project, that includes 3 club houses to suit different ages and needs, three swimming pools with heated water and a gymnasium, as well as a swimming pool with artificial waves, which is the first of its kind on the Northern Coast, where the wave height reaches up to 3 meters.

Al Qamzi Group is one of the major Emirati powerhouse that was founded in 1997, specialized in the contracting sector, implemented many projects throughout the Emirates, took the step of expanding abroad in 2010, and selected the Egyptian market to establish the ALQAMZI Developments Egypt Co. in partnership between the Emirati businessman Abdullah Al Qamzi and Egyptian businessman Yasser Zidan, and the company announced major expansion plans in the Egyptian market in 2021.