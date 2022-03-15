Strong performance over 2021 with record net profit of AED 5.2 billion

Significant capital to deploy across core sectors of focus to drive growth and returns

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC (“Alpha Dhabi” or “the Company”), one of the fastest-growing investment holding companies in the UAE, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: ADH), has announced its financial results for the full year of 2021.

This announcement marks a significant milestone which sees Alpha Dhabi report its first set of annual financial results since its successful direct listing on ADX in June 2021 and transformation into one of the largest investment holding companies in the UAE.

Alpha Dhabi’s robust performance and substantial investment activity in 2021 led to record net profit performance of AED 5.2 billion for the financial year ending December 31, 2021, up significantly from AED 218 million in 2020. Moreover, revenues rose materially to AED 18.8 billion, representing an increase of 400% from AED 3.8 billion in 2020, driven by the Company’s investment activity, the strength of its operating subsidiaries and portfolio as well as the bolstered UAE market environment which saw cross-sector growth in 2021.

Alpha Dhabi’s continued execution on its growth ambitions saw the Company continue to build scale and enhance diversification across its sizeable portfolio with the Company reaching AED 47.3 billion in assets under management as at the end of 2021.

The combination of financial strength, significant capital available to deploy and an agile and active investment team will underpin and drive Alpha Dhabi’s growth agenda over the coming years. With significant momentum garnered through 2021 and a robust liquidity position, Alpha Dhabi remains focused on its expansion plans across core sectors including Construction, Real Estate, Healthcare, Hospitality and Petrochemicals.

Alpha Dhabi will create additional value by building scale, realizing synergies, and developing the operations of its existing entities to deliver greater efficiencies. In tandem, Alpha Dhabi will continue to invest in businesses that have a solid track record, foster innovation, are disruptive in nature and complement Alpha Dhabi’s existing portfolio companies. The Company will also continue to look at businesses and investments that have established operations, generate income and are value-accretive to Alpha Dhabi’s portfolio such as the acquisition of a significant stake in Aldar Properties in 2021.

Eng. Hamad Al Ameri, CEO of Alpha Dhabi Holding, said: "Alpha Dhabi’s record profit performance continues to show the resilience and strength of our platform. Our growth plans are underpinned by a solid pipeline of investment opportunities across our core sectors and a measured approach, which leave us strongly positioned to deploy capital effectively in the pursuit of building scale and enhancing diversification across our growing portfolio.

The scale of our portfolio, the breadth of our proprietary investment network and the strength of our execution capabilities in realizing synergies across our operating subsidiaries will continue to drive the company forward as we execute on our growth ambitions and deliver superior and significant value to our shareholders.”

As part its wider strategy and mission, the company will pursue international investment opportunities which present the appropriate growth, scalability and return profile while remaining focused on striking a balance between steady and stable recurring income businesses and high-growth, disruptive businesses both in the UAE and in its key target markets.

About Alpha Dhabi Holding

Alpha Dhabi Holding (ADH), the UAE listed conglomerate, was established in 2013 and is one of the fastest growing Abu Dhabi based investment holding companies, with more than 100 businesses spread across healthcare, agriculture, petrochemicals and other industries as well as real estate, construction and hospitality. With over 85,000 employees, ADH is a strategic contributor to the UAE economy and is committed to drive continuous growth for its stakeholders through investments in emerging businesses, supporting innovation and diversity.