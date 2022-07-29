Eng. Hamad Al Ameri, CEO of Alpha Dhabi Holding, said:

"Alpha Dhabi has reported a record-breaking set of results with net profit of almost AED 8 billion that showcases its resilience and the diversified nature of our platform. We have witnessed growth and strong contributions from all our verticals. Our excellent financial and investment performance also represents the transformative year that we have had and provides us with a solid foundation to build and drive further value going forward."

"As our platform continues to grow from strength to strength, we remain active in seeking and pursuing investment opportunities that meet our financial and return thresholds. We are also looking for investments with a strategic element where we can leverage our platform, operating subsidiaries and size to drive further growth. As we continue on our journey to build scale, we will also realise synergies and create significant value for our shareholders."

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC (“Alpha Dhabi” or “the Group”), one of the fastest-growing investment holding companies in the UAE, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: AlphaDhabi), has announced its financial results for the half-year ended 30 June 2022.

The Group reported yet another record-breaking set of financials results with H1 2022 net profit of AED 7.9 billion, up significantly from the corresponding period last year of AED 1.7 billion. Revenues for the Group saw positive contributions and cross sector growth across its verticals year-on-year. On a half yearly basis, the Group continues to show the strength of its business model, operating structure and ability to execute on its growth strategy with revenues of AED 17.1 billion, up considerably year-on-year from AED 5.5 billion for the same period last year. Alpha Dhabi is also starting to see the benefits of its expansion outside of the UAE with overseas revenue accounting for AED 2.1 billion up to 30 June 2022, representing a 514% increase year-on-year.

In April 2022, Alpha Dhabi increased its stake in Aldar Properties ('Aldar'), solidifying its position as a long term, strategic shareholder and firm believer of Aldar’s growth potential and strategy. As a result, Alpha Dhabi was able to appoint a majority of Aldar’s Board of Directors resulting in it becoming Aldar’s parent company. Consequently, Alpha Dhabi’s financial statements include the results and financial position of Aldar as a subsidiary from the date of acquisition. This consolidation has transformed Alpha Dhabi’s financial position and added immense potential and growth opportunities to its already substantial platform.

This announcement follows the first full year since Alpha Dhabi's successful direct listing on ADX in June 2021 and its transformation into one of the largest investment holding companies in the UAE. The first half of 2022 has seen Alpha Dhabi ramp up transaction activity, building on its strong momentum and performance since its listing on ADX, both on the strategic and financial fronts across its core verticals.

Over the last 12 months, Alpha Dhabi has continued to build scale, enhance diversification, balance its growing portfolio and deploy capital effectively through both organic growth and as well as strategic investments and acquisitions. These growth initiatives, along with the impact of consolidating Aldar, have led to a sizeable increase in Alpha Dhabi's total assets which have more than doubled from AED 47.3 billion at the end of 2021 to AED 101.3 billion as at H1 2022 - providing the Group with a solid platform and scale to drive forward its growth ambitions

As a result, Alpha Dhabi is capitalised, well-funded and has a strong cash position of AED 16.6 billion to continue executing transactions and deploying capital as it carries on its expansion across its sectors and geographies of focus. In line with a clear investment mandate and ability to be agile in its investment approach, Alpha Dhabi remains well-positioned to deliver on its financial and strategic goals through 2022 and beyond.

QUARTERLY INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Aldar Properties

In April 2022, Alpha increased its shareholding of Aldar and was consequently able to appoint a majority of Aldar’s Board of Directors. As a result, Alpha Dhabi became Aldar’s parent company. Accordingly, the Group has fully consolidated Aldar’s financial results and made Aldar a part of the Alpha Dhabi Group; reaffirming its support as a long-term, strategic shareholder and believer in Aldar's growth strategy.

Alpha Wave Ventures Fund II

Alpha Dhabi committed AED 9.2 billion into Alpha Wave Ventures II Fund; of which AED 2.6 billion has been contributed to date. The fund targets investments in high growth, tech-enabled and tech-driven businesses that provide pioneering and innovative solutions to key problems both regionally and globally.

Cornerstone IPO Investments

Alpha Dhabi became a cornerstone investor for both DEWA and Borouge IPOs with an investment value of AED 367 million in each as Alpha Dhabi continues to bolster its position as a leading player in UAE capital markets and as a supporter of the UAE's ongoing diversification efforts.

ABOUT ALPHA DHABI HOLDING

Alpha Dhabi Holding (ADH), the UAE listed conglomerate, was established in 2013 and is one of the fastest growing Abu Dhabi based investment holding companies, with more than 100 businesses spread across healthcare, renewable energy, petrochemical and other industries as well as real estate, construction and hospitality. With over 65,000 employees, ADH is a strategic contributor to the UAE economy and is committed to drive continuous growth for its stakeholders through investments in emerging businesses, supporting innovation and diversity.

